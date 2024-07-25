Q2 2024 Xerox Holdings Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

David Beckel - Xerox Holdings Corp - Vice President - Investor Relations



Good morning, everyone. I'm David Beckel, Vice President and Head of Investor Relations at Xerox Holdings Corporation. Welcome to the Xerox Holdings Corporation second quarter 2024 earnings release conference call hosted by Steven Bandrowczak, Chief Executive Officer. He's joined by John Bruno, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Xavier Heiss, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Other recording and/or rebroadcasting of this call are prohibited without the expressed permission of Xerox. During the call, Xerox executives will refer to slides that are available on the web at