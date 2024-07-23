Q2 2024 Banco de Sabadell SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Gerardo Artiach - Banco de Sabadell SA - Head of IR, Rating



Good morning. Thank you for joining the Banco de Sabadell second quarter 2024 results audio webcast. Please be welcome. The presentation will be given by our CÃ©sar GonzÃ¡lez-Bueno; and our CFO, Leopoldo Alvear. They will cover the main highlights and details of the commercial and financial performance in the second quarter of the year. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. We have a schedule around an hour and 15 minutes for the whole session. Let me now hand it over to our CEO, CÃ©sar GonzÃ¡lez-Bueno.



Cesar Gonzalez-Bueno Mayer Wittgenstein - Banco de Sabadell SA - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Thank you, Gerardo Artiach. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Sabadell's second quarter '24 results presentation. I would like to start by sharing our view on Banco Sabadell profile, its performance and its prospects. Sabadell is a simple, low risk and increasingly profitable bank with further value to be unlocked.



Why do we say that? First