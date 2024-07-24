Impinj Inc (PI) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Revenue and Strong EBITDA Performance

Impinj Inc (PI) reports a record $102.5 million in revenue and a significant increase in adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2024.

Author's Avatar
13 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $102.5 million, up 33% sequentially and 19% year over year.
  • Endpoint IC Revenue: $89.4 million, up 45% sequentially and 38% year over year.
  • Systems Revenue: $13.1 million, down 14% sequentially and 38% year over year.
  • Gross Margin: 58.2%, compared to 51.5% in Q1 2024 and 53.3% in Q2 2023.
  • Operating Expense: $32.8 million, compared to $32.9 million in Q1 2024 and $35.9 million in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $26.8 million, compared to $6.7 million in Q1 2024 and $10 million in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 26.2%, excluding licensing revenue 13.5%.
  • GAAP Net Income: $10 million.
  • Non-GAAP Net Income: $25.3 million, or $0.83 per share on a fully diluted basis.
  • Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Investments: $220.2 million, compared to $174.1 million in Q1 2024 and $114.9 million in Q2 2023.
  • Inventory: $80.8 million, down $7 million from the prior quarter.
  • Capital Expenditures: $1.4 million.
  • Free Cash Flow: $44.1 million.
  • Third-Quarter Revenue Guidance: Between $91 million and $94 million.
  • Third-Quarter Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: Between $13.8 million and $15.3 million.
  • Third-Quarter Non-GAAP Net Income Guidance: Between $13.5 million and $15 million, reflecting non-GAAP fully diluted EPS between $0.46 and $0.50.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Second-quarter revenue topped $100 million, setting a new record.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $26.8 million, significantly above guidance.
  • Free cash flow for the second quarter was $44.1 million.
  • Strong demand for products and platform, particularly in apparel, footwear, and general merchandise.
  • Promotions and additions to the executive team, indicating strong internal growth and leadership.

Negative Points

  • Second-quarter systems revenue was down 14% sequentially and 38% year over year.
  • Operating expenses are expected to increase sequentially in the third quarter.
  • Lower channel reader sales impacted systems revenue negatively.
  • Endpoint IC product revenue growth is expected to be cautious due to outperforming seasonality in the first half of the year.
  • Potential future challenges in wafer supply due to the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Chris, can you provide more details about the second logistics customer and their progress with endpoint ICs and readers?
A: The second large North American supply chain and logistics enterprise is progressing as anticipated. They remain committed to a full rollout, increasing their label consumption and presenting opportunities for our reader ICs. The timeframe for full penetration aligns with their public commitments.

Q: One of your distributors reported slower growth in intelligent labels. How is Impinj growing faster than this distributor?
A: We have close relationships and direct visibility with leading enterprises, which is paying dividends in silicon volumes. We partner with multiple inlay suppliers, not just one, and see strong demand for our products and platform. Our market position remains strong.

Q: Are you seeing any signs of customer rollouts shifting to the right, as mentioned by a distributor?
A: No, we are not seeing a pullback in the market. We see strength in apparel and footwear, retail rebuys, general merchandise, and specialty applications. Retail rebuys are beginning, especially in Europe, and we see no evidence of over-shipping demand.

Q: Can you discuss the line of sight for the systems business and the expected pickup in Q3?
A: We expect systems revenue to increase in Q3, driven by strong E-family reader IC shipment volumes and growth in all systems product lines. The loss prevention final phase is proceeding as expected, and we are encouraged by the traction we are seeing.

Q: What are your expectations for endpoint IC growth in Q3 and Q4?
A: Endpoint IC volumes have significantly outperformed normal seasonality in Q1 and Q2. We expect solid third-quarter product revenue growth for endpoint ICs and typical seasonality in Q4. We guide one quarter at a time.

Q: Can you provide insights into the food tagging vertical and its potential?
A: The food opportunity is moving faster than anticipated, with promising pilots in pallet and case tagging for food freshness. We are also seeing item-level pilots in stores, which is very exciting. The potential for reducing food waste in stores is significant.

Q: What is your visibility on wafer supply given the current semiconductor market dynamics?
A: We have good support from our foundry partner and are increasing wafer orders to stay ahead of demand. We target carrying 180 days of forward inventory to insulate our customers from semiconductor cycles. We feel optimistic about our ability to continue delivering.

Q: What are the commercial implications of the M800 series' performance improvements?
A: The M800 offers 20-25% greater read range and improved readability, unlocking new opportunities and solving difficult problems. It enhances readability in retail supply chains and food tagging, driving new opportunities and market penetration.

Q: Any updates on the digital passport initiative in Europe and the interest in IC-based self-checkout?
A: We are working closely with the RAIN Alliance and European standards bodies to ensure RAIN is an approved data carrier for DPP. For self-checkout, we see strong pull from the retail market, improving customer satisfaction and enabling effective loss prevention.

Q: How do you view the competitive landscape and potential IP design arounds by competitors?
A: We feel good about our market position and demand for our products. While designing around IP is possible, it requires significant effort. Impinj has a strong IP portfolio, and we believe our leading products and enterprise solutions will continue to drive our success.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.