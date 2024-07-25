Orbia Advance Corp SAB de CV (MXCHF) (Q2 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Revenue Decline and Strategic Progress

Despite a 9% revenue drop, Orbia Advance Corp SAB de CV (MXCHF) focuses on cost optimization and strategic projects.

Author's Avatar
13 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $2 billion, decreased 9% year over year.
  • EBITDA: $334 million, decreased 25% year over year, including $13 million of non-operating charges.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $4 million, decreased by $212 million compared to the prior year quarter.
  • Free Cash Flow: Negative $130 million, a decrease of $160 million year over year.
  • Effective Tax Rate: Negative 61%, compared to 80% in the prior year period.
  • Net Debt to EBITDA: Increased from 2.96 times to 3.39 times.
  • Dividend Payments: $80 million during the quarter.
  • Polymer Solutions Revenue: $644 million, flat year over year.
  • Polymer Solutions EBITDA: $107 million, up 4% year over year, with an EBITDA margin of 17%.
  • Building and Infrastructure Revenue: $665 million, a decline of 5% year over year.
  • Building and Infrastructure EBITDA: $78 million, an increase of 4% year over year, with an EBITDA margin of 12%.
  • Precision Agriculture Revenue: $284 million, a decrease of 2% year over year.
  • Precision Agriculture EBITDA: $39 million, down 3% year over year, with an EBITDA margin of 14%.
  • Connectivity Solutions Revenue: $236 million, a decline of 30% year over year.
  • Connectivity Solutions EBITDA: $41 million, down 63% year over year, with an EBITDA margin of 17%.
  • Fluor and Energy Materials Revenue: $230 million, a decrease of 13% year over year.
  • Fluor and Energy Materials EBITDA: $81 million, a decrease of 30% year over year, with an EBITDA margin of 35%.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Sequential improvement across all businesses compared to the previous quarter.
  • Cost optimization efforts resulted in a $35 million reduction in manufacturing and SG&A costs year-to-date.
  • Progress on strategic projects, including the US PVDF capacity investment and the LiPF6 project.
  • New building and infrastructure facility in Indonesia and expansion of the specialty compounds plant in India nearing completion.
  • Strong demand and results in the polymer solution specialty compounds business.

Negative Points

  • Revenues decreased by 9% year-over-year to $2 billion.
  • EBITDA decreased by 25% year-over-year to $334 million, including $13 million of non-operating charges.
  • Operating cash flow decreased by $212 million compared to the prior year quarter.
  • Free cash flow was negative $130 million, a decrease of $160 million year-over-year.
  • Net debt to EBITDA increased from 2.96 times to 3.39 times in the quarter.

Q & A Highlights

Q: The improvement is expected to come mainly from the building and infrastructure and connectivity solution segments. What are the risks involved in these assumptions, and could you provide an update on the PVDF and LiPF6 projects?
A: The improvements will come from seasonality in the building and infrastructure business and demand recovery in connectivity solutions. Risks include PVC pricing fluctuations. For the PVDF project, we are in the engineering phase with a timeline around 2027-2028. The LiPF6 project has received Board approval to proceed with engineering.

Q: How should we see the $35 million savings from optimization efforts evolving in the second half of this year and into 2025?
A: We have rolled out extensive optimization efforts across Orbia, including SG&A and manufacturing cost reductions. The full-year impact could be around $70 million or more. Our goal is to restore baseline earnings power to $1.45 billion to $1.5 billion, independent of market recovery.

Q: What is the long-term maintenance CapEx need?
A: Maintenance CapEx typically ranges between $270 million and $300 million annually, depending on the year. For 2024, total capital expenditures are expected to be around $520 million, with $270 million for maintenance and the rest for growth.

Q: How much of the $520 million CapEx guidance is allocated to the energy division?
A: Approximately $50 million of the $250 million growth capital is allocated to the energy division, primarily for engineering efforts in the PVDF and LiPF6 projects.

Q: What are the reasons for the revision in EBITDA guidance, and what can we expect in terms of EBITDA margin for the datacom segment in the second half of the year?
A: The revision is due to one-off impacts like the water situation in Mexico and $13 million in legal provisions and restructuring costs. For the datacom segment, we expect margins around 19% to 20% in the second half.

Q: What are the potential impacts of the upcoming elections in Mexico and the US on Orbia?
A: We are optimistic about engaging with the new administration in Mexico and believe in the nearshoring story. For the US, we are prepared for either election outcome and do not foresee any material long-term impact on our businesses.

Q: What are Orbia's plans for the debt capital markets, especially post-2025 US elections?
A: We have no immediate plans to access the markets but will address the $300 million Mexican sabores notes due in 2025 and other maturities in 2026 and 2027. We aim to maintain our investment-grade ratings and reasonable leverage levels.

Q: Can you provide more color on the volume dynamics in the fluor segment, especially regarding the HFC phase-out and exports to the US?
A: We are production-limited at the mine and can sell whatever we produce. The negative volume impact is on refrigerants due to the planned HFC phase-down. We expect pricing to increase as inventories are worked through, similar to what has happened in Europe.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.