Half Year 2024 Moneta Money Bank as Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the conference call of MONETA Money Bank regarding the first half 2024 financial results. Please note that this conference call will be recorded. This event will have a live presentation followed by a Q&A session. As a reminder, all participants will be in a listen only mode. Today's speakers yes are Mr. TomÃ¡Å¡ SpurnÃ½, Mr. Carl Normann VÃ¶kt, and Mr. Jan NovotnÃ½. May I now hand you over to Mr. SpurnÃ½ who will lead you through the conference call. Please go ahead.



Tomas Spurny - Moneta Money Bank as - Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer



Good morning. Once again, I have the pleasure to introduce our results. I'll start with synthesis of the results which are on page 2 of our presentation. During the first semester of this year, we have delivered a net profit of CZK2.7 billion. We consider this number to be satisfactory from absolute point of view and from growth compared to first semester of 2023.



The result translates into 20% return on tangible equity. We were able to deliver this