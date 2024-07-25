Q2 2024 Expro Group Holdings NV Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Chad Stephenson - Expro Group Holdings NV - Director Investor Relations



Welcome to Expro's second quarter 2024 conference call. I am joined today by Expro's CEO, Mike Jardon, and Expro's CFO, Quinn Fanning.



First, Mike and Quinn will have some prepared remarks. Then we will open it up for questions. We have an accompanying presentation our second quarter results that is posted on Expro's website, expro.com under the Investors section. In addition, supplemental financial information for the second quarter results is downloadable on the Expro website. Likewise, under the Investors section.



I'd like to remind everyone that some of today's comments may refer to or contain forward looking statements.