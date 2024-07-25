Q2 2024 Finwise Bancorp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today for FinWise Bancorp Second Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Earlier today, we filed our earnings release and posted to our investor website at investors dot FinWise Bancorp.com. Today's conference call is being recorded and webcast on the company's website, investors dot FinWise Bancorp.com.



On today's call management's prepared remarks and answers to your questions may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed today. Forward-looking statements represent management's current estimates, expectations and beliefs and FinWise Bancorp assumes no obligation to update any forward looking statements in the future. We encourage listeners to review the more detailed discussions related to these forward-looking statements contained in the Company's earnings press release and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hosting the call today are Kent planned battery CYO., Jim noon, President, and Bob Wahlman, CFO.



With that, I will turn