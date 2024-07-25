Q2 2024 Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / NTS GMT

Stefan Draeger - Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA - Chairman of the Executive Board



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining our conference call on our financial results for the first half of 2024. I have with me today Gert-Hartwig Lescow, CFO, as well as Tom Fischler and Nikolaus Hammerschmidt, both Investor Relations.



We would like to take you through the results with the presentation that we made available on our web page this morning. Following the presentation, we will open the floor to your questions.



Let's get started on page 5 with the business highlights. Following our return to growth and profitability last year, our business performance was solid overall in the first half of 2024. That said, we are well on track on achieving our annual targets. At around EUR1.5 billion, net sales in the first half of 2024 did not quite reach the high level of the prior-year period, which was positively influenced by an improvement in delivery capacity and a surge in demand for ventilators in China.



But thanks to our solid operating performance and some one-time effects, earnings were up by