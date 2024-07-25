Half Year 2024 Lonza Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Wolfgang Wienand - Mettler-Toledo International Inc - Independent Director



Good morning and good afternoon and a warm welcome actually to our H1 results presentation. It's actually great to be here with you today. As we begin, I would first like to take this opportunity to introduce myself. My name is Wolfgang Wienand, as many of you will know, I joined Lonza as CEO at the beginning of this month, a joint venture from Siegfried, where I was CEO for the last five and a half years. Before that at Siegfried, I held the roles of Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Scientific Officer. Prior to joining Siegfried, I spent time in a series of leadership roles at Evonik Industries, most of the time also in the CDMO space.



For the last two decades, my career has helped me to gain a deep knowledge of the CDMO space and to build a broad network in the pharmaceutical industry. I'm very much looking forward to using all of this in order to together with my team, bring long-term to the next level on this extraordinary journey. While today is only day 19 in my life at Lonza, it is still important for me to engage