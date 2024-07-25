Q2 2024 Banca Generali SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Gian Maria Mossa - Banca Generali SpA - Chief Executive Officer, General Manager, Executive Director



Good afternoon, and thank you for attending our first half results conference call. Numbers of the first half were very strong with new highs in terms of net profit, net recurring profits, and total assets of our clients, thanks to positive financial market as well as a very strong commercial activity. We are entering the last of our three-year business plan, and so we decided to do some fine-tuning -- positive fine-tuning to the target. But let's start with the net profit.



Page 4. We closed the first half with almost EUR240 million, thanks to a very solid recurring net profit despite some one-off, plus, variable net profit was supported by performance