Q2 2024 Coursera Inc Earnings Call Transcript

I'd now like to turn the call over to Cam Carey, Head of Investor Relations. Mr. Carey, you may begin.



Cam Carey - Coursera Inc - Head of IR



Hi, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Corsair as Q2 2024 earnings conference call. With me today is Jeff matching Calder, Chris Ayers, Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Hahn, our Chief Financial Officer. Following their prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions. Our earnings press release, including financial tables was issued after the market close and is posted on our Investor Relations website located at investor