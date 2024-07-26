Barnes Group Inc Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS -$0.91, Revenue $382M, Misses Estimates

Sales Growth and Aerospace Segment Drive Performance

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $382 million, up 13% year-over-year, falling short of the estimated $395.88 million.
  • GAAP EPS: -$0.91, reflecting a significant net loss compared to the previous year's $0.34 per share.
  • Operating Margin: -0.6%, with an adjusted operating margin of 12.4%, down 40 basis points year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 20.0%, up 20 basis points from the previous year.
  • Net Loss: $46.8 million, compared to a net income of $17.4 million in the prior year.
  • Free Cash Flow: Negative $14.5 million year-to-date, impacted by increased working capital and divestiture-related tax payments.
  • Aerospace Segment Sales: $218 million, up 79% year-over-year, driven by the acquisition of MB Aerospace.
Article's Main Image

On July 26, 2024, Barnes Group Inc (B, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Barnes Group Inc is a U.S.-based industrial and aerospace manufacturer and service provider. It leverages world-class manufacturing capabilities and engineering to develop various processes, automation solutions, and applied technologies for industries ranging from aerospace and medical & personal care to mobility and packaging. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace.

1816793380991168512.png

Performance Overview

For the second quarter of 2024, Barnes Group Inc reported sales of $382 million, marking a 13% increase year-over-year. Organic sales grew by 5%, while the net beneficial impact of acquisition and divestiture-related sales was approximately 8%. Despite these gains, the company faced challenges, including a non-cash impairment charge of $53.7 million in its Automation business unit, contributing to an operating loss of $2.1 million and an operating margin of -0.6%. Adjusted operating income was $47.6 million, up 9%, with an adjusted operating margin of 12.4%, down 40 basis points.

Financial Achievements

Barnes Group Inc's adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $76.5 million, up 14% from the previous year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.0%, up 20 basis points. The company also reported a GAAP EPS of -$0.91 and an adjusted EPS of $0.37, down 36% year-over-year but exceeding the analyst estimate of $0.32.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Net Sales $382 million $339 million 12.8%
Operating (Loss) Income $(2.1) million $26 million (108.1%)
Net (Loss) Income $(46.8) million $17.4 million (369.8%)
Adjusted EPS $0.37 $0.58 (36%)

Segment Performance

The Aerospace segment reported sales of $218 million, up 79% year-over-year, with organic sales increasing by 8%. The acquisition of MB Aerospace contributed significantly, adding 71% to the sales growth. Aerospace OEM sales increased by 75%, while aftermarket sales surged by 84%. The segment's adjusted operating profit was $32.3 million, up 56%, although the adjusted operating margin declined by 220 basis points to 14.8%.

In contrast, the Industrial segment saw a decline in sales to $164 million, down 24% due to the divestiture of the Associated Spring and Hänggi businesses. On an organic basis, sales were up 3%. The segment reported an operating loss of $31.5 million, compared to an operating income of $9.4 million in the prior year. Adjusted operating profit was $15.3 million, down 33%, with an adjusted operating margin of 9.3%, down 120 basis points.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Barnes Group Inc had $66 million in cash and $419 million in available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility. The company's "Net Debt to EBITDA" ratio was 3.48 times, down from 3.62 times at the end of March 2024. Year-to-date cash provided by operating activities was $3.1 million, compared to $42.5 million in the first half of 2023, primarily due to an increase in working capital and divestiture-related income tax payments.

Updated 2024 Outlook

Barnes Group Inc has updated its full-year 2024 guidance:

Metric 2024 Guidance
Organic Sales Growth 4% to 6%
Adjusted Operating Margin 12% to 14%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 20% to 22%
Adjusted EPS $1.55 to $1.75
Capital Expenditures $55 million to $65 million
Free Cash Flow $45 million to $55 million
Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 33% to 34%
“For the second quarter, strong Aerospace aftermarket and Molding Solutions revenue growth partially offset lower than expected Aerospace OEM sales, as industry supply chain and productivity constraints continue to temper our Aerospace OEM results," said Thomas J. Hook, President and Chief Executive Officer of Barnes.

Despite the challenges, Barnes Group Inc is making significant progress in transforming into a higher growth, higher value company, led by a strong Aerospace business and a streamlined Industrial business. The company's focus on achieving a leverage ratio of 3.0x or lower by the end of 2024 and reaffirming its long-term leverage goal of 2.5x by 2025 demonstrates its commitment to financial stability and growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Barnes Group Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.