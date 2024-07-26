Newell Brands Inc Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.11, Revenue at $2.0 Billion, Misses Estimates

Turnaround Gains Traction Amid Sequential Sales Improvement

Author's Avatar
11 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $2.0 billion, fell short of estimates of $2.045 billion, reflecting a 7.8% decline year-over-year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.11, compared to $0.04 in the prior year period.
  • Gross Margin: Increased to 34.4% from 28.5% in the prior year period, marking a significant improvement.
  • Operating Margin: Improved to 8.0% from 5.4% in the prior year period.
  • Net Income: $45 million, up from $18 million in the prior year period.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $64 million year-to-date, compared to $277 million in the prior year period.
  • Debt Reduction: Reduced debt to $5.0 billion from $5.4 billion in the prior year period.
Article's Main Image

On July 26, 2024, Newell Brands Inc (NWL, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Newell Brands Inc is an American global consumer goods company operating through three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Learning and Development segment, which includes baby gear, writing instruments, and art products, is a significant revenue generator for the firm.

1816803419357343744.png

Performance Overview

Newell Brands Inc reported net sales of $2.0 billion for Q2 2024, a 7.8% decline compared to the prior year period. Core sales also declined by 4.2%. Despite these challenges, the company achieved a reported gross margin of 34.4%, up from 28.5% in the previous year. Normalized gross margin increased to 34.8% from 29.9%.

Reported operating income was $163 million, with an operating margin of 8.0%, compared to $120 million and 5.4% in the prior year period. Normalized operating income was $219 million, or 10.8% of sales, up from $201 million, or 9.1% of sales, in the prior year period.

Financial Achievements

Newell Brands Inc's reported net income for Q2 2024 was $45 million, a significant increase from $18 million in the prior year period. Normalized net income was $151 million, up from $101 million. Reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.11, compared to $0.04 in the prior year period. Normalized diluted EPS was $0.36, exceeding the analyst estimate of $0.18.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $2.0 billion $2.17 billion
Gross Margin 34.4% 28.5%
Operating Margin 8.0% 5.4%
Net Income $45 million $18 million
Diluted EPS $0.11 $0.04

Segment Performance

The Home & Commercial Solutions segment reported net sales of $962 million, a decline from $1.1 billion in the prior year period. The Learning & Development segment generated net sales of $813 million, in line with the prior year period, while the Outdoor & Recreation segment saw net sales of $258 million, down from $333 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Year-to-date operating cash flow was $64 million, compared to $277 million in the prior year period. Inventories decreased by approximately $300 million. Newell Brands had $5.0 billion in debt and $382 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q2 2024, compared to $5.4 billion and $317 million, respectively, at the end of Q2 2023.

Commentary and Outlook

"We are making significant progress in driving Newell's turnaround. During the second quarter, we continued to deliver on our operational and financial priorities for the year, as results came in at the high-end or ahead of our plan across key metrics," said Chris Peterson, Newell Brands President and Chief Executive Officer.
"The rapid and dramatic improvement we have delivered in gross margin ties directly back to the development and implementation of our new strategy and has allowed us to invest more in advertising and critical front-end commercial capabilities," added Mark Erceg, Newell Brands Chief Financial Officer.

Newell Brands Inc raised its full-year 2024 outlook, expecting net sales to decline by 7% to 6%, core sales to decline by 4% to 3%, and normalized EPS to range between $0.60 and $0.65. The company also increased its operating cash flow outlook to $450 million to $550 million.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Newell Brands Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.