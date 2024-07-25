Banca Generali (WBO:BGN) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Net Profit and Asset Growth

Key financial metrics show robust performance, with significant increases in net profit, assets under management, and successful recruitment efforts.

49 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Profit: Almost EUR240 million for the first half of 2024.
  • Net Interest Income: EUR157 million, with EUR78 million in the second quarter.
  • Gross Fees: Up by 7.5%, with EUR257 million in the second quarter.
  • Variable Fees: EUR94 million.
  • Management Fees: Above EUR210 million in the second quarter, with margins at 1.42%.
  • Advanced Advisory Fees: EUR12.4 million in the second quarter, with margins at 0.5%.
  • Entry Fees: EUR33.5 million in the second quarter, with stabilization at EUR12.5 million.
  • Operating Costs: Increase of only 2.6% year-on-year, excluding specific components.
  • Cost-Income Ratio: Adjusted cost-income ratio at 33.3%.
  • Total Capital Ratio: 23.7%.
  • Total Assets: EUR99 billion, with assets under management above EUR60 billion.
  • Net Inflows: Double-digit growth year-on-year, with EUR1.4 billion in asset and investment.
  • Recruitment: 94 new colleagues, including 36 younger talents.
  • Net Interest Margin: Projected to remain stable above 100 basis points.
  • Internal Capabilities: Total assets increased from EUR21 billion to EUR31 billion, with stable margins at 1.55%.
Release Date: July 25, 2024

Release Date: July 25, 2024

Positive Points

  • Banca Generali (WBO:BGN, Financial) reported a strong first half with net profit reaching almost EUR240 million.
  • Net interest income improved year-on-year, with a robust second quarter contributing EUR78 million.
  • Total gross fees increased by 7.5%, driven by all major revenue components.
  • The company saw a significant increase in assets under management, reaching EUR99 billion.
  • Recruitment efforts were successful, with 94 new colleagues joining, including younger talent.

Negative Points

  • Non-operating charges increased due to higher contributions for bank resolutions and insurance provisions.
  • The cost of funding rose to 1.19%, with client costs averaging 0.88%, potentially impacting future profitability.
  • The company faces competitive pressure in the market, particularly in the remuneration of deposits.
  • There is a potential negative impact from Basel 4 regulations, which could affect the capital ratio by more than 100 basis points.
  • The tax rate is expected to normalize to around 26-27%, up from the current below 25%.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What is the allocation of your clients to domestic government bonds, and what effect might future placements have on your inflows?
A: The allocation to European government bonds is EUR10.4 billion, up from EUR7.4 billion last year, representing about 11% of total assets. Most investments are in short-term duration instruments.

Q: Can you share the year-to-date inflows generated by your initiative in Switzerland and the breakeven timeline?
A: We have achieved around EUR150 million in assets related to Switzerland, with expectations to reach at least EUR0.5 billion by year-end. It is too early to project breakeven, as part of the revenues will stay in Italy.

Q: What is the expected impact of Basel 4 on your capital ratio?
A: The major impact is on the requirement of operating risk, calculated based on gross fees. The net effect of the new regulation will be around 100 basis points.

Q: What are your expectations for net interest income in 2025, assuming a 100 basis points reduction?
A: We project a reduction in the range of 5% to 10%, depending on the level of interest rates next year.

Q: What is your outlook for recruitment and its contribution to net inflows?
A: We expect to close the year with about 150 new recruits, with recruitment contributing 20%-25% to total net inflows. The existing sales force's productivity remains strong despite some competitors' aggressive tactics.

Q: How do you view the current M&A landscape in the financial sector?
A: We are open to opportunities, particularly in private banking in Italy and potentially small targets in Switzerland. However, we are focused on organic growth and leveraging our existing strengths.

Q: Can you provide guidance on performance fees and net inflows for July?
A: July started positively with almost EUR10 million in performance fees. Net inflows show some seasonality, but the mix remains very positive.

Q: What is the expected trend in risk-weighted assets and capital ratios for the second half of the year?
A: We expect stabilization in risk-weighted assets. We remain open to remunerating shareholders properly, depending on the economic and political landscape in the second half.

Q: What is the outlook for advanced advisory products and the mix of assets under investment?
A: We expect strong inflows in financial wrappers and in-house funds, with a stabilization in advanced advisory services. The 40% target for assets under investment is a floor for the foreseeable future.

Q: What is the rate on fixed-rate bonds in your portfolio maturing between 2024 and 2026?
A: We have around EUR2 billion maturing annually, with most linked to fixed-rate bonds. The exit rate for 2025-2026 is around 2%, and for 2024, it is around 0.5%.

