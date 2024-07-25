Q2 2024 Mr Cooper Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Mr. Cooper Group Q2 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker at Mr. Cooper Group. Please go ahead.



Kenneth Posner - Mr Cooper Group Inc - Senior Vice President, Strategic Planning and Investor Relations



Good morning and welcome to Mr. Cooper Group's second-quarter earnings call. My name is Ken Posner, and I'm SVP of Strategic Planning and Investor Relations. With me today are Jay Bray, Chairman and CEO; Mike Weinbach, President; and Kurt Johnson, Executive Vice President and CFO.



As a reminder, this call is being recorded. You can find the slides on our Investor Relations web page at investors.mrcoopergroup.com.



During the call, we may refer to non-GAAP measures, which are reconciled to GAAP results in the appendix to the slide deck. Also, we may make forward-looking statements, which you should understand could be affected by risk factors