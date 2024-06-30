On July 26, 2024, Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a robust performance that exceeded analyst estimates. The company reported net sales of $5,058 million, surpassing the estimated $5,009.76 million, and a GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89, exceeding the estimated $0.87.

Company Overview

Since its founding in 1806, Colgate-Palmolive has grown to become a leading player in the household and personal care arena. In addition to its namesake oral care line, the firm manufactures shampoos, shower gels, deodorants, and homecare products that are sold in over 200 countries. International sales account for about 70% of its total business, including approximately 45% from emerging regions. It also owns specialty pet food maker Hill's, which primarily sells its products through veterinarians and specialty pet retailers.

Performance Highlights

Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL, Financial) reported a 4.9% increase in net sales to $5,058 million for Q2 2024, compared to $4,822 million in Q2 2023. Organic sales growth was even more impressive at 9.0%, driven by a healthy balance of accelerated volume growth and higher pricing. GAAP EPS increased by 48% to $0.89, while Base Business EPS grew by 18% to $0.91.

"We are very pleased to have delivered another quarter of strong top and bottom line results. Net sales increased 4.9% and organic sales grew 9.0% driven by a healthy balance of accelerated volume growth and higher pricing," said Noel Wallace, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Financial Achievements

Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL, Financial) achieved a GAAP gross profit margin of 60.6%, up 280 basis points from the previous year. The Base Business gross profit margin also increased by 300 basis points to 60.8%. Net cash provided by operations was $1,671 million for the first six months of 2024, reflecting strong operational efficiency.

Income Statement Summary

($ in millions except per share amounts) 2024 2023 Change Net Sales $5,058 $4,822 +4.9% EPS (diluted) $0.89 $0.60 +48% Organic Sales Growth +9.0% Base Business EPS (diluted) $0.91 $0.77 +18%

Divisional Performance

Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL, Financial) saw varied performance across its divisions. North America reported a 2.5% increase in net sales, while Latin America led with a 7.6% increase. Europe and Asia Pacific also showed positive growth, with net sales increasing by 6.2% and 2.6%, respectively. The Hill's pet nutrition division reported a 5.5% increase in net sales.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL, Financial) reported total assets of $16,480 million, with cash and cash equivalents amounting to $1,110 million. Total debt stood at $8,676 million. The company maintained a strong cash flow, with net cash provided by operations reaching $1,671 million for the first half of 2024.

Analysis

Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL, Financial)'s strong performance in Q2 2024 underscores its effective strategies in driving sales growth and improving profitability. The company's ability to achieve significant organic sales growth and expand its gross profit margin highlights its operational efficiency and market strength. However, challenges such as foreign exchange impacts and competitive pressures in emerging markets may pose risks. Overall, the company's robust financial health and strategic investments position it well for sustained growth.

