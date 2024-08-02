TriNet Group Inc (TNET) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.20 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $1.2 Billion Misses Estimates

Trinet Group Inc (TNET) released its 8-K filing on July 26, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the second quarter of 2024.

Summary
  • Revenue: $1.2 billion, up 1% year-over-year, missed estimates of $1.21 billion.
  • Professional Service Revenues: Increased 5% to $186 million compared to the same period last year.
  • Net Income: $60 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, compared to $83 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, in the same period last year.
  • Adjusted Net Income: $78 million, or $1.53 per diluted share, compared to $105 million, or $1.74 per diluted share, in the same period last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $136 million, compared to $161 million in the same period last year.
  • Average Worksite Employees (WSEs): Increased 7% to approximately 351,000, including 18,000 PEO Platform Users.
  • Unrestricted Cash and Cash Equivalents: $177 million as of June 30, 2024.
Trinet Group Inc (TNET, Financial), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses, reported its second-quarter earnings for 2024. The company operates under a professional employer organization (PEO) model, offering outsourced payroll and human capital management solutions. Following the acquisition of Zenefits and Clarus R+D in 2022, Trinet also provides self-service HCM software and R&D tax credit services.

Performance Overview

Trinet Group Inc (TNET, Financial) reported total revenues of $1.2 billion for Q2 2024, a 1% increase compared to the same period last year, aligning with the analyst estimate of $1.2 billion. The company achieved a net income per diluted share of $1.20, surpassing the analyst estimate of $1.07. Adjusted net income per diluted share was $1.53, compared to $1.74 in the same period last year.

1816813546672123904.png

Key Financial Achievements

Trinet's professional service revenues grew by 5% to $186 million, reflecting the company's ability to leverage its scale and expertise to deliver value to its clients. Despite a challenging business environment for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), Trinet's strong service model and proprietary technology contributed to improved customer retention and encouraging sales results.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenues $1.2 billion $1.19 billion
Professional Service Revenues $186 million $177 million
Net Income per Diluted Share $1.20 $1.38
Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share $1.53 $1.74
Adjusted EBITDA $136 million $161 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Trinet had unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $177 million and unrestricted investments of $228 million. The company reported total debt of $1.1 billion. These figures highlight Trinet's strong liquidity position, which is crucial for maintaining operational flexibility and supporting future growth initiatives.

Operational Metrics

Trinet's average worksite employees (WSEs) increased by 7% to approximately 351,000, including 18,000 PEO platform users. The average HRIS users for the period were approximately 191,000. These metrics underscore the company's expanding client base and the growing adoption of its HR solutions.

Commentary and Outlook

"The strength and resiliency of TriNet’s business model was once again on display with a strong second quarter," said Mike Simonds, TriNet’s President and CEO. "In a challenging business environment for SMBs, our exceptional service model and proprietary technology drove improved customer retention and encouraging sales results."

Simonds also noted the challenges posed by limited customer hiring and accelerated insurance cost growth but emphasized the company's focus on efficient execution and delivering expected financial results. Trinet returned a considerable amount of capital to shareholders through dividends and significant share repurchases, reflecting confidence in the company's valuation and future prospects.

Guidance

For the third quarter of 2024, Trinet expects total revenues to increase by 3% to 4% year-over-year. Professional service revenues are projected to grow by 3% to 5%. The company anticipates a diluted net income per share of $0.70 to $1.20 and adjusted net income per share of $1.00 to $1.50. For the full year 2024, Trinet forecasts total revenues to increase by 1% to 4%, with professional service revenues growing by 1% to 5%. The diluted net income per share is expected to range from $3.94 to $5.46, while adjusted net income per share is projected to be between $5.25 and $6.80.

For more detailed information, please refer to Trinet Group Inc (TNET, Financial)'s 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Trinet Group Inc for further details.

