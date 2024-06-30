WisdomTree Inc (WT) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Misses Estimates at $0.13, Revenue Surpasses Expectations at $107.0 Million

WisdomTree Inc (WT) released its 8-K filing on July 26, 2024, reporting its financial results for the second quarter of 2024.

Summary
  • Revenue: $107.0 million, up by 10.5% from the prior quarter, surpassing estimates of $102.31 million.
  • Net Income: $21.8 million, slightly down from $22.1 million in the previous quarter.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.13, consistent with the previous quarter's $0.13.
  • Assets Under Management (AUM): Reached a record $109.7 billion, a 2.3% increase from the prior quarter.
  • Operating Income Margin: Improved to 31.3%, up from 28.9% in the previous quarter.
  • Gross Margin: Increased to 81.2%, a 1.8 point rise from the prior quarter.
  • Net Inflows: $0.3 billion, driven by international developed equity, fixed income, and U.S. equity products.
WisdomTree Inc is a financial innovator, offering a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models, and solutions. It offers a broad range of ETFs and exchange-traded products (ETPs). The firm also engages in developing next-generation digital products and structures, including digital funds and tokenized assets, as well as its blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime.

Performance Overview

WisdomTree Inc (WT, Financial) reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for Q2 2024, falling short of the analyst estimate of $0.14. However, the company exceeded revenue expectations, posting $107.0 million in operating revenues against the estimated $102.31 million. This represents a 10.5% increase from the previous quarter, driven by higher average assets under management (AUM) and increased revenues from European listed products.

Key Financial Achievements

WisdomTree Inc (WT, Financial) achieved a record AUM of $109.7 billion, marking a 2.3% increase from the prior quarter. This growth was attributed to market appreciation and net inflows, particularly into international developed equity, fixed income, and U.S. equity products. The company also reported a 0.37% average advisory fee, a 1 basis point increase from the previous quarter.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Operating Revenues $107.0 million $96.8 million $85.7 million
Net Income $21.8 million $22.1 million $54.3 million
Diluted EPS $0.13 $0.13 $0.32
Operating Income Margin 31.3% 28.9% 21.2%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, WisdomTree Inc (WT, Financial) reported total assets of $964.1 million, up from $944.1 million at the end of 2023. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $132.5 million, reflecting a strong liquidity position. Total liabilities were $386.0 million, with stockholders' equity amounting to $445.6 million.

Operational Highlights

WisdomTree Inc (WT, Financial) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share, payable on August 21, 2024, to stockholders of record as of August 7, 2024. The company also reported a gross margin of 81.2%, a 1.8-point increase from the prior quarter, and an operating income margin of 31.3%, up 2.4 points from Q1 2024.

Analysis and Outlook

Despite missing the EPS estimate, WisdomTree Inc (WT, Financial) demonstrated robust revenue growth and operational efficiency. The increase in AUM and higher advisory fees indicate strong market positioning and effective asset management strategies. However, the company faces challenges in maintaining net inflows amidst market volatility, particularly in commodity products.

Overall, WisdomTree Inc (WT, Financial) continues to show resilience and growth potential in the asset management industry, supported by its innovative product offerings and strategic focus on digital assets.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from WisdomTree Inc for further details.

