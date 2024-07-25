Q4 2024 Richardson Electronics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Edward Richardson - Richardson Electronics Ltd - Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Office



Good morning, and welcome to Richardson Electronics Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024. Joining me today are Robert Ben, Chief Financial Officer; Wendy Diddell, Chief Operating Officer and General Manager for Richardson Healthcare; Greg Peloquin, General Manager of our Power and Microwave Technologies Group, which includes Green Energy Solutions; and Jens Ruppert, General Manager of Canvys.