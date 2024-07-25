Q2 2024 Lendingtree Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the LendingTree, Inc. second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I will hand the call over to the Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development, Andrew Wessel.



Andrew Wessel - Lendingtree Inc - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Development



Thank you, Carmen, and good afternoon to everyone joining us on the call to discuss LendingTree's second quarter 2024 financial results. With us today are Doug Lebda, LendingTree's Chairman and CEO; Scott Peyree, COO and President of Marketplace Businesses; Trent Ziegler, our CFO; and Jason Bengel, our incoming CFO.



As a reminder to everyone, we posted a detailed letter to shareholders on our investor relations website earlier this afternoon and for purposes of today's call, we will assume that listeners have read that letter, and we'll focus on Q&A.



Before I hand the call over to Doug for his remarks, I