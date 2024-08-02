NOV Inc (NOV) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.57 Beats Estimates, Revenue Hits $2.22 Billion

Revenue and Net Income Surpass Expectations

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $2.22 billion, up by 6% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $2.193 billion.
  • Net Income: $226 million, or $0.57 per share, an increase of $71 million, or $0.18 per share, year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $281 million, an increase of $36 million year-over-year, representing 12.7% of sales.
  • Free Cash Flow: $350 million, significantly improved from the previous year.
  • Share Repurchases: 2.0 million shares repurchased for $37 million at an average price of $18.50 per share.
  • Bookings: $977 million, representing a 177% book-to-bill ratio, indicating strong future demand.
Article's Main Image

On July 26, 2024, NOV Inc (NOV, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a robust financial performance. NOV Inc (NOV), a leading supplier of oil and gas drilling rig equipment and products, reported revenues of $2.22 billion, surpassing the analyst estimate of $2.193 billion. The company also reported a net income of $226 million, or $0.57 per share, significantly exceeding the estimated earnings per share of $0.35.

Company Overview

NOV Inc (NOV, Financial), formerly known as National Oilwell Varco, is a prominent global supplier of oil and gas drilling rig equipment and products, including downhole tools, drill pipe, and well casing. The company operates on a global scale, with international markets contributing nearly two-thirds of its annual revenue.

Performance and Challenges

NOV Inc (NOV, Financial) reported a 6% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching $2.22 billion for Q2 2024. The net income of $226 million, or 10.2% of sales, marked an increase of $71 million compared to the same period last year. Operating profit stood at $313 million, or 14.1% of sales. The company also recorded an adjusted EBITDA of $281 million, up 15% year-over-year, representing 12.7% of sales.

Despite the strong performance, NOV Inc (NOV, Financial) faces challenges such as declining activity in North America, which the company has managed to offset with gains in international markets. The less favorable sales mix in certain segments has also impacted profitability.

Financial Achievements

NOV Inc (NOV, Financial) achieved significant financial milestones in Q2 2024, including:

  • Revenue of $2.22 billion, a 6% increase year-over-year
  • Net income of $226 million, or $0.57 per share, up $71 million year-over-year
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $281 million, a 15% increase year-over-year
  • Cash flow from operations of $432 million and free cash flow of $350 million
  • Bookings of $977 million, representing a 177% book-to-bill ratio
  • Repurchased 2.0 million shares of common stock for $37 million

1816828683151896576.png

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $2.22 billion $2.09 billion
Gross Profit $590 million $457 million
Net Income $226 million $155 million
Adjusted EBITDA $281 million $245 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, NOV Inc (NOV, Financial) reported total assets of $11.297 billion, with total liabilities of $4.865 billion and total stockholders' equity of $6.432 billion. The company had $827 million in cash and cash equivalents, with a total debt of $1.75 billion. Cash flow from operations was $432 million, and free cash flow was $350 million for the quarter.

Commentary and Analysis

"NOV delivered solid results during the second quarter of 2024," stated Clay Williams, Chairman, President, and CEO. "Our execution around delivering technologies that drive value for our customers, optimizing our cost structure, and improving our working capital efficiency resulted in improved profitability and cash flow."

The company's strong financial performance is attributed to the rising adoption of NOV's new technologies and gains in market share, particularly in international markets. The robust order backlog and improved margins on projects further underscore the company's positive outlook.

Conclusion

NOV Inc (NOV, Financial) has demonstrated a strong financial performance in Q2 2024, exceeding analyst estimates for both revenue and earnings per share. The company's strategic focus on technology, cost optimization, and market expansion has resulted in significant financial achievements. Despite challenges in North America, NOV Inc (NOV) continues to show resilience and growth potential in the global oil and gas industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from NOV Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.