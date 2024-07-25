Release Date: July 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Field inventory declined over 15% in the second quarter, indicating effective inventory management.

Marine Products Corp (MPX, Financial) remains debt-free and has accumulated significant cash reserves, ensuring ample liquidity.

The company has returned substantial cash to investors through regular and special dividends.

Marine Products Corp (MPX) is proactive in managing costs and production schedules during the soft period.

The company is launching new models and incremental improvements for the 2025 model year, reflecting ongoing R&D and innovation.

Negative Points

Sales were down 40% compared to the second quarter of 2023, driven by a 41% decrease in boats sold.

Gross profit decreased 54%, with a gross profit margin down 580 basis points versus last year's results.

Diluted EPS dropped to $0.14 from $0.42 last year, indicating a significant decline in profitability.

The company is impacted by under-absorption of certain fixed costs despite cost reduction efforts.

High dealer inventories and elevated financing costs continue to hamper financial results and demand.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you talk about the cadence of retail throughout the quarter and why there was a significant drop in June? Are these trends continuing into July?

A: Ben Palmer, President & CEO: Our field inventory dropped during the second quarter. There are reporting delays between actual sales and registration information. We saw strength relative to the first quarter, which is typical. We did not see a significant unusual change in sales patterns.

Q: What are you hearing from dealers regarding their appetite for new model-year 2025 units?

A: Ben Palmer, President & CEO: We are building only to firm orders from dealers. Dealers are mindful of their existing inventory, and we are working to balance that out appropriately. We are not building boats on spec.

Q: Is there a possibility that promotions could get more aggressive, or will you extend the timeline of current offerings?

A: Ben Palmer, President & CEO: We may tweak the programs from time to time, but we believe the current promotions are appropriate and attractive. We are not panicking and feel no need to do anything extraordinary.

Q: What data points would give you confidence to bring production back to a more normalized level? Is that possible this year?

A: Michael Schmit, CFO: The key data point would be getting orders from our dealers. We expect to gather valuable insights and orders at our upcoming dealer conference, which will help us plan production levels.

Q: What are you seeing in the M&A environment? Are you still interested in participating at this point in the cycle?

A: Michael Schmit, CFO: We are definitely interested in M&A, but there hasn't been a lot of movement in this space. We are looking for the right brand and category, and we maintain a strong cash balance to be ready for opportunities.

