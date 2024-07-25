Marine Products Corp (MPX) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Through a Challenging Quarter

Despite significant declines in revenue and profitability, Marine Products Corp (MPX) remains debt-free with strong cash reserves and proactive cost management.

Author's Avatar
22 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $69.5 million, down 40% year-over-year.
  • Gross Profit: $13.2 million, down 54% year-over-year.
  • Gross Profit Margin: 18.9%, down 580 basis points year-over-year.
  • SG&A Expenses: $7.4 million, down 39% year-over-year.
  • Diluted EPS: $0.14, down from $0.42 year-over-year.
  • EBITDA: $6.5 million, down from $17.1 million year-over-year.
  • EBITDA Margin: 9.3%, down 540 basis points year-over-year.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $20 million year-to-date.
  • Free Cash Flow: $18 million year-to-date.
  • CapEx: $1.7 million, expected to be approximately $5 million for the full year.
  • Cash on Balance Sheet: Over $55 million at the end of the second quarter.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Field inventory declined over 15% in the second quarter, indicating effective inventory management.
  • Marine Products Corp (MPX, Financial) remains debt-free and has accumulated significant cash reserves, ensuring ample liquidity.
  • The company has returned substantial cash to investors through regular and special dividends.
  • Marine Products Corp (MPX) is proactive in managing costs and production schedules during the soft period.
  • The company is launching new models and incremental improvements for the 2025 model year, reflecting ongoing R&D and innovation.

Negative Points

  • Sales were down 40% compared to the second quarter of 2023, driven by a 41% decrease in boats sold.
  • Gross profit decreased 54%, with a gross profit margin down 580 basis points versus last year's results.
  • Diluted EPS dropped to $0.14 from $0.42 last year, indicating a significant decline in profitability.
  • The company is impacted by under-absorption of certain fixed costs despite cost reduction efforts.
  • High dealer inventories and elevated financing costs continue to hamper financial results and demand.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you talk about the cadence of retail throughout the quarter and why there was a significant drop in June? Are these trends continuing into July?
A: Ben Palmer, President & CEO: Our field inventory dropped during the second quarter. There are reporting delays between actual sales and registration information. We saw strength relative to the first quarter, which is typical. We did not see a significant unusual change in sales patterns.

Q: What are you hearing from dealers regarding their appetite for new model-year 2025 units?
A: Ben Palmer, President & CEO: We are building only to firm orders from dealers. Dealers are mindful of their existing inventory, and we are working to balance that out appropriately. We are not building boats on spec.

Q: Is there a possibility that promotions could get more aggressive, or will you extend the timeline of current offerings?
A: Ben Palmer, President & CEO: We may tweak the programs from time to time, but we believe the current promotions are appropriate and attractive. We are not panicking and feel no need to do anything extraordinary.

Q: What data points would give you confidence to bring production back to a more normalized level? Is that possible this year?
A: Michael Schmit, CFO: The key data point would be getting orders from our dealers. We expect to gather valuable insights and orders at our upcoming dealer conference, which will help us plan production levels.

Q: What are you seeing in the M&A environment? Are you still interested in participating at this point in the cycle?
A: Michael Schmit, CFO: We are definitely interested in M&A, but there hasn't been a lot of movement in this space. We are looking for the right brand and category, and we maintain a strong cash balance to be ready for opportunities.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.