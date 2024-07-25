Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Financial Performance and Strategic Acquisitions

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP) reports significant growth in pretax operating income and tangible book value, bolstered by the strategic acquisition of Flagstar.

22 minutes ago
  • Pretax Operating Income: $219 million, up 46% year over year.
  • Operating ROTCE: 15.3%, up nearly 400 basis points from a year ago.
  • Tangible Book Value (TBV): $68.67, a 17% year-over-year increase.
  • Stock Repurchase: Share count reduced by 4% over the last year; additional $200 million approved for stock repurchase.
  • Servicing Pretax Income: $288 million, up 58% year over year.
  • Servicing Portfolio: $1.2 trillion at the end of the quarter.
  • Originations Pretax Income: $38 million.
  • Flagstar Acquisition: $1.4 billion in cash; includes $1.2 billion in MSRs and advances, $270 billion in subservicing UPB, and a third-party lending platform.
  • Subservicing Mix Post-Flagstar: 52% of the total portfolio; owned MSRs at 48%.
  • Servicing Revenue Growth: Up $162 million year over year (37%).
  • Servicing Expense Growth: Up $24 million year over year (16%).
  • Originations Refi Recapture: 73% this quarter.
  • Correspondent Volumes: $2.1 billion.
  • MSR Portfolio Coupons: 18% of the portfolio has coupons of 6% or higher.
  • MSR Valuation: 153 basis points of UPB; multiple of 5.3x the base servicing fee.
  • Hedge Losses: $103 million; 72% realized coverage.
  • Excess Servicing Strip Sale: $27 million gain; $222 million in cash generated.
  • MSR Delinquencies: Declined to 1.0%, a new record low.
  • Liquidity: $3.2 billion at quarter end.
  • Capital Ratio: 28.4% before Flagstar acquisition; pro forma 26% post-acquisition.

Release Date: July 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP, Financial) reported a 46% year-over-year increase in pretax operating income, reaching $219 million.
  • The company achieved a 17% year-over-year increase in tangible book value (TBV), now at $68.67 per share.
  • The servicing team delivered exceptional results with $288 million in pretax income, up 58% from the previous year.
  • The acquisition of Flagstar's mortgage operations is expected to enhance scale and operational leverage.
  • The company maintained a strong balance sheet with a capital ratio above the stated target range and ample liquidity.

Negative Points

  • The originations environment remains challenging, with pretax operating income at $38 million, despite being at the high end of guidance.
  • Amortization expense increased by $47 million sequentially, reflecting portfolio growth and seasonality.
  • The company anticipates macroeconomic headwinds in 2025, including rising amortization and lower deposit yields.
  • The integration of Flagstar's operations will add new team members and expenses, potentially impacting short-term efficiency.
  • The company expects amortization expense to be a headwind in 2025 due to record low CPRs likely increasing.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What was the rationale behind the Flagstar acquisition? Was it mainly about size and scale, or were there other attractive aspects?
A: Jay Bray, Chairman and CEO: Strategically, the deal made perfect sense for us. It includes the acquisition of MSRs similar to our portfolio and additional subservicing on our platform. We are very excited about it.

Q: Will there be any need to raise equity as part of the Flagstar transaction?
A: Jay Bray, Chairman and CEO: No, absolutely not. Kurt Johnson, CFO: We continue to repurchase stock and see value in our stock at its current trading levels.

Q: Can you provide guidance on the earnings accretion expected from the Flagstar transaction?
A: Jay Bray, Chairman and CEO: The MSR acquisition is consistent with our past acquisitions, providing mid- to high-teen returns. The subservicing will blend with our existing book, and we expect the transaction to be at the high end of our ROTCE range.

Q: How will the Flagstar acquisition impact your operating expenses in 2025?
A: Michael Weinbach, President: We will add new team members from Flagstar, increasing expenses. However, we will continue to invest in the platform to realize operating leverage and drive cost per loan down.

Q: How much of the $1.4 billion Flagstar acquisition is equity versus debt, and how much goodwill will be created?
A: Kurt Johnson, CFO: About $1.2 billion is for MSRs, funded through MSR lines, making it a debt transaction. The exact amount of goodwill is still being finalized.

Q: How do you value the MSR under the COOP platform compared to NYCB's balance sheet?
A: Kurt Johnson, CFO: We likely value it higher due to our low-cost production and high recapture rate. Approximately 20% of the portfolio has an above 6% coupon rate, offering attractive refinance opportunities.

Q: Do you expect continued opportunities for consolidation in servicing, and will it be larger platform transactions or bulk pools?
A: Jay Bray, Chairman and CEO: It will be a combination. We have been acquiring bulk MSRs for 20 years and expect this to continue. Opportunities like Flagstar will also present themselves over time.

Q: How are you preparing for increased recapture volume in your origination capacity?
A: Michael Weinbach, President: We are investing in the platform to be more scalable and efficient. We have added staff and are ready to ramp up quickly when rates move.

Q: How do you expect the Flagstar acquisition to impact your subservicing portfolio and overall business mix?
A: Michael Weinbach, President: The acquisition will bring us closer to our ideal 50-50 mix between owned and subservicing. We are excited about deepening relationships with existing partners and developing new ones.

Q: How will the Flagstar acquisition affect your MSR hedging strategy and liquidity?
A: Kurt Johnson, CFO: We will maintain a 75% hedge ratio and expect to have significant liquidity post-transaction. The acquisition will increase our MSR line capacity.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

