On July 23, 2024, Partners Edco, a Director at Lifeloc Technologies Inc (LCTC, Financial), purchased 210,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 2,065,319 shares of Lifeloc Technologies Inc.

Lifeloc Technologies Inc is a manufacturer of breath alcohol testing devices, used primarily by law enforcement, workplace, and treatment centers for detecting and measuring alcohol levels in breath.

The transaction occurred with shares priced at $3.8 each, resulting in a total investment by the insider of $798,000. This acquisition has increased the insider's stake significantly, reflecting a strong commitment to the company's future.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history for Lifeloc Technologies Inc shows a pattern of more insider buying than selling. There have been 5 insider buys and 0 insider sells. Specifically, Partners Edco has purchased a total of 210,000 shares over the past year and has not sold any shares.

Currently, Lifeloc Technologies Inc has a market cap of $12.005 million. The stock's valuation metrics, such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are calculated based on historical trading multiples, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Lifeloc Technologies Inc is estimated at $3.89 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98.

This insider buy could signal a positive outlook from the insider regarding the company's future performance, aligning with the overall buying trend observed among other insiders over the past year.

