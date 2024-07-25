Release Date: July 25, 2024

Positive Points

LendingTree Inc (TREE, Financial) reported exceptional revenue growth in Q2 2024, led by a 109% increase in the insurance segment.

The company saw a 44% sequential increase in high-intent consumer traffic, improving loan closures by 34%.

LendingTree Inc (TREE) has become the second-largest insurance aggregator in the US market, with strong partnerships with carriers.

The consumer segment grew revenue by 9% sequentially, driven by stable lending demand and a focus on personal loans.

The company successfully reduced over $60 million in fixed costs, improving operating efficiency and positioning for future growth.

Negative Points

Insurance margin compression is occurring due to higher demand and increased competition, leading to lower margins despite revenue growth.

The home segment is underperforming due to higher mortgage rates and lower supply of homes for sale, limiting consumer shopping for refi and purchase loans.

Credit card vertical remains weak, with ongoing challenges and no significant signs of improvement.

The company faces uncertainty regarding the timing and impact of potential Federal Reserve rate cuts on consumer behavior and lending conditions.

A recent data breach incident involving Snowflake has raised concerns, although no significant financial impact is expected.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How much of the insurance margin compression is due to higher demand versus competition from other operators? And are you concerned about how long this period of earnings can continue?

A: (Scott Peyree, COO and President of Marketplace Businesses) Overall, VMD dollars continue to increase, which is our primary concern. The incremental revenue growth has come at lower margins but still positive VMD margins. Historically, margins in extreme growth modes are in the high 20s, while in downturns, they are in the low to mid-40s. We expect margins to level out in the low to mid-30s once the insurance business normalizes.

Q: For personal loans, how much improvement is from better conversion versus a better macro background? And what impact would a Fed rate cut have on the consumer segment?

A: (Scott Peyree, COO and President of Marketplace Businesses) Overall lending has reached stability, with Q1 likely being the trough. We grew revenue by focusing on high-intent marketplaces. If the Fed lowers rates, it will likely lead to increased shopping behavior and loosening of underwriting criteria, setting us up well for growth.

Q: How should we think about the timing and ability to get back to structural EBITDA margins closer to mid to high-teens?

A: (Douglas Lebda, CEO) Our focus is on maximizing variable margin dollars daily. We prioritize revenue and VMD over percentage margins. (Jason Bengel, Incoming CFO) We expect continued strength in insurance with some margin compression. Home and consumer segments are assumed to remain steady with normal seasonal decline in Q4.

Q: What is the potential uplift from Fed rate cuts?

A: (Douglas Lebda, CEO) The change in shopping behavior will be significant, even if the consumer benefit is not immediate. We expect a large increase in inflows and will work with lenders to meet this demand. (Scott Peyree, COO and President of Marketplace Businesses) We are already having conversations with clients about loosening underwriting requirements, which could lead to significant growth in early 2025.

Q: Can you provide more color on the trajectory of insurance revenue throughout the quarter?

A: (Scott Peyree, COO and President of Marketplace Businesses) Insurance revenue ramped up throughout the quarter, with a significant step change in June due to successful negotiations with top clients. We are running slightly hotter in July than in June, indicating conservative forecasts for Q3.

Q: Is the revenue upside primarily from insurance?

A: (Jason Bengel, Incoming CFO) Yes, the revenue upside is primarily due to favorability in insurance.

Q: How much is left in the convertible note due July 2025, and what are the subsequent maturities?

A: (Jason Bengel, Incoming CFO) We retired $161 million of the convert in Q2, leaving $123 million. We retired another $7 million subsequently, leaving $116 million. We will use cash on hand and the $50 million delayed draw from the Apollo facility to address this maturity. The remaining maturities are several years out.

Q: Can you provide an update on the recent data breach and its impact on the business?

A: (Scott Peyree, COO and President of Marketplace Businesses) We were notified by Snowflake about the incident affecting our subsidiary. No consumer social security numbers or financial account information were affected, and no LendingTree branded products or services were impacted. (Douglas Lebda, CEO) We do not expect this to be material to our business.

Q: How long do you expect the period of reduced margin to capture share in consumer lending to last?

A: (Scott Peyree, COO and President of Marketplace Businesses) Our goal is increasing total VMD dollars. We will service high demand from clients even at lower margins if it means more VMD. (Douglas Lebda, CEO) Capturing demand makes us more competitive in auctions and helps us dominate high-intent traffic.

Q: What is the visibility for insurance, personal loans, and mortgage segments?

A: (Scott Peyree, COO and President of Marketplace Businesses) Insurance shows relentless growth with no signs of pulling back. Lending has been steady since Q1 and will likely remain so until rates start to decline, at which point we expect immediate growth.

