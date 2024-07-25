Net Income Growth: 14% increase in net income for the second quarter.

14% increase in net income for the second quarter. EBITDA Margin: Expanded to 30.2% of net revenues, up from 28.4% in the same period of 2023.

Expanded to 30.2% of net revenues, up from 28.4% in the same period of 2023. Total Revenues: Approximately flat at $140.5 million.

Approximately flat at $140.5 million. Net Revenues: Increased 2% to $132.4 million.

Increased 2% to $132.4 million. Net Income: $29.2 million or $0.57 per diluted share, up from $25.7 million or $0.50 per diluted share in the prior year.

$29.2 million or $0.57 per diluted share, up from $25.7 million or $0.50 per diluted share in the prior year. Tax Rate: Consolidated tax rate of 26.3%, down from 29% in the same period in 2023.

Consolidated tax rate of 26.3%, down from 29% in the same period in 2023. Billable Hours: Approximately 381,000, a decrease of 2% year-over-year.

Approximately 381,000, a decrease of 2% year-over-year. Technical Full-Time Equivalent Employees: 975, a decrease of 9% year-over-year.

975, a decrease of 9% year-over-year. Utilization Rate: 75%, up from 69% in the same period of 2023.

75%, up from 69% in the same period of 2023. Stock-Based Compensation Expense: $5.6 million, up from $5.2 million in the prior year period.

$5.6 million, up from $5.2 million in the prior year period. Other Operating Expenses: Increased 9% to $11.2 million.

Increased 9% to $11.2 million. G&A Expenses: Declined 9% to $6 million.

Declined 9% to $6 million. Interest Income: Increased to $2.2 million.

Increased to $2.2 million. Capital Expenditures: $1.1 million.

$1.1 million. Dividend Payments: $14.2 million distributed to shareholders.

$14.2 million distributed to shareholders. Revenue Before Reimbursements (Engineering and Other Scientific Segment): Represented 84% of revenues, increased 4%.

Represented 84% of revenues, increased 4%. Revenue Before Reimbursements (Environmental and Health Segment): Represented 16% of revenues, decreased 4%.

Represented 16% of revenues, decreased 4%. Revenue Growth Expectation (Full Year 2024): Low to mid-single digits.

Low to mid-single digits. EBITDA Expectation (Full Year 2024): 27.5% to 28% of revenues before reimbursements.

Release Date: July 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Net income growth of 14% and expanded EBITDA margin in the second quarter.

Mid-single digit growth in the reactive business, driven by demand in transportation, utilities, and medical device sectors.

Modest year-over-year growth in the utility sector within the proactive business.

Encouraging signs of stabilization in the consumer electronics industry.

Raised full-year revenue and margin expectations due to strong first-half performance.

Negative Points

Revenue growth moderated due to ongoing headwinds in the consumer electronics and chemicals sectors.

Revenues in the environmental and health segment decreased by 4% due to challenges in the chemical sector.

Billable hours decreased by 2% year-over-year, primarily due to a decline in machine learning data studies for consumer electronics clients.

Average technical full-time equivalent employees decreased by 9% year-over-year.

Headwinds in the chemical sector and tough comparisons based on strong prior year growth in reactive services.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What is driving the better-than-expected growth outlook for the second half of the year?

A: Catherine Corrigan, President and CEO: The improvement is partly due to sequential improvements in user research work and machine learning data studies in electronics. Additionally, there are encouraging signs in hardware-related work and product development consulting. The reactive business, particularly in advanced driver assistance technologies and wearables, also shows positive market drivers.

Q: Can you discuss your headcount ambitions and hiring strategy?

A: Catherine Corrigan, President and CEO: We are in recruiting mode, focusing on strategic areas like vehicle automation, batteries, sensor technology, toxicology, and epidemiology. We aim to balance utilization and headcount to meet market demands while maintaining our long-term growth engines.

Q: How do you feel about your Q4 projected exit rate and its positioning for 2025 growth?

A: Richard Schlenker, CFO: We expect utilization to be around the guided range, adjusting for holidays and vacations. We anticipate sequential growth in headcount and are planning for 2025, but need a few more months to finalize early acceptances and year-end positioning.

Q: Why is growth expected to slow down in Q3 compared to Q2?

A: Richard Schlenker, CFO: The slowdown is primarily due to tougher year-over-year comparisons, particularly in the reactive business, which saw exceptional growth last year. Additionally, some projects from Q2 are stepping down in Q3, creating a temporary headwind.

Q: What is the current impact of AI-related projects on your business?

A: Catherine Corrigan, President and CEO: AI is increasingly integrated into our work, particularly in advanced driver assistance technologies and medical devices. We are also leveraging machine learning to solve client problems more efficiently, such as in packaging durability and risk models for utilities.

Q: How are global elections impacting your business, particularly in proactive services?

A: Catherine Corrigan, President and CEO: Historically, changes in administration have not significantly impacted us. Regulatory changes can affect our work, but societal expectations around safety, health, and the environment tend to balance out any regulatory easing. We are also monitoring the potential impact of the Chevron decision by the Supreme Court.

Q: What are you hearing from clients about the impact of the Chevron decision?

A: Catherine Corrigan, President and CEO: We are tracking the potential impact closely. The decision could empower regulated entities to challenge regulations based on their scientific and engineering foundations. While we haven't seen a significant change yet, we are well-positioned to capitalize on any increasing questions about regulatory foundations.

Q: How are you leveraging machine learning in your client solutions?

A: Catherine Corrigan, President and CEO: We use machine learning to create efficiencies for clients, such as determining the durability of packaging during shipping. We are also developing tools to answer fundamental questions about algorithms and software as medical devices.

Q: What are the key areas of focus for your fall recruiting season?

A: Catherine Corrigan, President and CEO: We are targeting key growth areas like vehicle automation, batteries, sensor technology, toxicology, and epidemiology. The fall recruiting season at universities is crucial for us to bring in new PhDs who will drive future growth.

Q: How are you balancing headcount and utilization to meet market demands?

A: Richard Schlenker, CFO: We have strategically aligned our resources with demand, resulting in a 9% decrease in headcount year-over-year. However, we are now in a healthy position with 75% utilization in Q2, allowing us to lean into recruiting and hiring strategically.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.