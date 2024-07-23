Jul 23, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
This conference call is being recorded Tuesday, July 23, 2024.
Ashish Kohli - General Motors Co - Vice President of Investor Relations
Thanks, Amanda, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us as we review GM's financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Our conference call materials were issued this morning and are available on GM's Investor Relations website.
We are also broadcasting this call via webcast. Joining us today are Mary Barra, GM's Chair and CEO; and Paul Jacobson, GM's Executive Vice President and CFO; Dan Berce, President and CEO of GM
Q2 2024 General Motors Co Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 23, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
