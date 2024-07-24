Half Year 2024 Carrefour SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024 / 04:15PM GMT

Alexandre Bompard - Carrefour SA - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer



Good evening to all of you. Thank you for joining today's call to present our performance for the first half of 2024. Before giving numbers, I'd like to provide context about our current situation, the current economic context is mixed. In Brazil, we see more positive consumption trends with higher food inflation and lower interest rates.



On the other end consumer spending in Europe remains low, even though inflation rates have stabilized, people keep shopping more frequently, but buying fewer items each time with a focus on promotions. In addition, adverse weather conditions across most European countries have significantly impacted traffic in hypermarkets on the sales of nonfood items are seasonal products. Some factors seem to fuel a gradual recovery in purchasing power, in particular, will wage growth should ultimately result in giving households more budget flexibility.



The French National Institute of Statistics forecasting a growth of 0.9% in 2024 after only 0.3% in 2023. However, many uncertainties