Q2 2024 Federal Signal Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Felix Boeschen - Federal Signal Corp - Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations



Good morning, and welcome to Federal Signal's Second Quarter 2024 conference call. Until exposure, the Company's Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations. Also with me on the call today is Jennifer Sherman, our President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ian Hudson, our Chief Financial Officer. We will refer to some presentation slides today as well.



So the earnings release which we issued this morning, the slides