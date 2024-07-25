Q2 2024 ConnectOne Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. And at this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the connect one Bancorp, Inc. second quarter 2024 earnings call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question and answer session. If you'd like to ask a question during this time, simply press star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. If you'd like to withdraw your question, press star one again. Thank you. I'd now like to turn the call over to Siya Vansia, Chief Brand and Innovation Officer. Please go ahead.



Siya Vansia - ConnectOne Bancorp Inc - Chief Brand & Innovation Officer



Good morning, and welcome to today's conference call to review ConnectOne's results for the second quarter of 2024 and to update you on recent developments. On today's call will be Frank Sorrentino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Bill Burns, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



I'd also like to caution you that we may make forward-looking statements during today's