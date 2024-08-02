P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc Reports Q2 2024 Net Loss of $0.13 Per Share, Revenue at $182.9 Million, Misses Estimates

Revenue and Earnings Fall Short Amid Challenging Market Conditions

24 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Loss: Reported a consolidated net loss of $2.9 million, or $0.13 per share, for Q2 2024, compared to a net income of $9.3 million, or $0.42 per share, in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: Operating revenues decreased by 11.8% to $182.9 million for Q2 2024, falling short of the estimated $186.70 million.
  • Operating Ratio: Increased to 103.7% in Q2 2024 from 92.7% in Q2 2023, indicating higher operating expenses relative to revenue.
  • Cash and Liquidity: Held $173.9 million in cash, marketable equity securities, and available liquidity under the line of credit as of June 30, 2024.
  • Debt Levels: Outstanding debt increased to $266.0 million as of June 30, 2024, up by $4.3 million from December 31, 2023.
  • Operating Cash Flow: Generated $28.4 million in operating cash flow during the first half of 2024.
  • Stockholders' Equity: Reported stockholders' equity of $306.7 million as of June 30, 2024, down from $314.2 million at the end of 2023.
Article's Main Image

On July 24, 2024, P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc (PTSI, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company reported a consolidated net loss of $2.9 million, or a diluted and basic loss per share of $0.13, significantly missing the analyst estimate of $0.08 loss per share. Operating revenues also fell short, coming in at $182.9 million compared to the estimated $186.70 million.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc is engaged in truckload dry van carriers transporting general commodities. Its operations are classified as motor carrier segment or brokerage and logistics services around the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. The company generates maximum revenue from United States-domestic shipments.

Performance and Challenges

The company's performance in Q2 2024 was notably weaker compared to the same period last year. Operating revenues decreased by 11.8% from $207.4 million in Q2 2023 to $182.9 million in Q2 2024. This decline in revenue, coupled with increased operating expenses, led to a net loss of $2.9 million, a stark contrast to the net income of $9.3 million reported in Q2 2023.

Joe Vitiritto, President of the Company, commented, “Our consolidated operating results for the second quarter 2024 were very similar to the first quarter of the year. The quarter started off slower than anticipated but began to show signs of seasonal demand patterns that were more consistent with pre-covid periods and we saw capacity tightening some as we moved towards the end of the quarter. We continue to see downward rate pressure, but we are also seeing some opportunities that tell us we may be getting closer to a cycle change. Our continued focus on cost and efficiency measures helps us to mitigate the current unfavorable freight market as well as positioning us to meet our longer-term mid-80’s operating ratio expectation. I am pleased to see our team working together with our professional drivers to negotiate this environment and prepare us for opportunities that will come with an improved freight market.”

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc managed to maintain a strong liquidity position. As of June 30, 2024, the company had $173.9 million in cash, marketable equity securities, and available liquidity under its line of credit. The company also reported $306.7 million in stockholders' equity and generated $28.4 million in operating cash flow during the first half of 2024.

1816858749617467392.png

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Operating Revenue $182.9 million $207.4 million
Net (Loss)/Income $(2.9) million $9.3 million
Diluted (Loss)/Earnings Per Share $(0.13) $0.42
Operating Ratio 103.7% 92.7%

Analysis

The significant decline in revenue and net income highlights the challenging market conditions faced by P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. The company's operating ratio of 103.7% indicates that operating expenses exceeded revenues, a concerning trend for value investors. However, the company's strong liquidity position and focus on cost and efficiency measures provide some optimism for future performance improvements.

