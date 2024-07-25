Release Date: July 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Total revenues increased by 16% year-over-year, driven primarily by acquisitions.

EBITDA for the quarter rose by 12% to $132 million, reflecting a consolidated margin of 10.2%.

FirstService Residential revenues were up 8%, with organic growth close to 7%.

The acquisition of Cityscape strengthens FirstService Residential's leadership position in the Bay Area.

Century Fire had a very strong quarter, up sequentially over Q1 and up organically over the prior year by a high single-digit percentage.

Negative Points

Organic growth was flat for the quarter, with gains at FirstService Residential offset by declines in the restoration segment.

Revenues for the restoration brands, Paul Davis and FIRST ONSITE, were down by about 5% and off organically by over 10% for the third consecutive quarter.

Adjusted EPS for the quarter was $1.36, down from $1.46 in Q2 2023.

The weak housing market, higher interest rates, and general economic uncertainty negatively impacted the home improvement market.

Interest expense nearly doubled year-over-year, reflecting higher interest rates and a larger debt balance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you talk about the pipeline for the restoration business, especially with recent hurricane activity?

A: Hurricane Barrel will not be a significant event for us or the market. Increased claims in Houston are more related to residential water mitigation, with minimal impact on large commercial claims. (D. Scott Patterson, CEO)

Q: What is the outlook for the brands business in terms of margin improvement and revenue growth?

A: We expect organic growth within our restoration business and modest declines in home improvement. Roofing is a new business for us, and we anticipate mid-single-digit organic growth for the brands division. (D. Scott Patterson, CEO; Jeremy Rakusin, CFO)

Q: Are there other priority areas for the roofing business beyond Florida?

A: Florida remains a priority, but we are also focusing on Texas, Mid-Atlantic, and California. We have opportunities across the U.S. (D. Scott Patterson, CEO)

Q: How should we think about the sizing of future roofing deals?

A: Future deals will generally be smaller, more in line with typical tuck-unders. The recent larger acquisitions were strategic moves to establish a significant presence in key markets. (D. Scott Patterson, CEO)

Q: Can you discuss the seasonality of the roofing business and its impact on quarterly performance?

A: Q2 and Q3 are the seasonal peaks for most roofing businesses. Florida-based businesses may have more year-round activity due to the climate. (Jeremy Rakusin, CFO)

Q: What are the growth opportunities for FirstService Residential in Northern California?

A: The focus is on high-rise and large master-planned communities. The addition of the Cityscape team strengthens our presence and positioning in the market. (D. Scott Patterson, CEO)

Q: How are the promotional investments in the home improvement business performing?

A: We have dialed back marketing spend and discounting to focus on balancing market share gains and bottom-line performance. This has led to improved margins. (D. Scott Patterson, CEO)

Q: Can you provide an update on Century Fire's growth and future outlook?

A: We expect Century Fire to continue growing at a high single-digit rate for the rest of the year and into 2025. (D. Scott Patterson, CEO)

Q: How is labor availability impacting FirstService Residential?

A: Labor availability has improved significantly, reducing turnover and helping us maintain contractual obligations. This has positively impacted our revenue. (D. Scott Patterson, CEO)

Q: What should we expect for the minority interest share of earnings going forward?

A: The minority interest share of earnings is expected to be in the 9% to 10% range, tracking lower year-to-date but conservatively estimated. (Jeremy Rakusin, CFO)

