Q2 2024 Franklin Electric Co Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jeffery Taylor - Franklin Electric Co Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Vice President



Thank you, Andrew, and welcome, everyone, to Franklin Electric's second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. With me today are Joe Ruzynski, our Chief Executive Officer; and Gregg Sengstack, our Executive Chairperson.



On today's call, Gregg will review our second quarter business highlights. I will provide additional details on our financial performance and then Joe will share some initial thoughts on his first few weeks with Franklin. We will then take questions.



Before we begin, let me remind you that as we conduct this call, we will be making forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to various risks