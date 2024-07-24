Jul 24, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Ribbon Communications Second Quarter 2024 financial results conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A brief question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. Should anyone require operator assistance during the conference, please press star zero on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Johnny Roberts. Thank you. You may begin.



Joni Roberts - Ribbon Communications Inc - Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer



Good afternoon, and welcome to Revlon's Second Quarter 2024 financial results conference call. I'm Jonae Roberts Chief Marketing Officer at Ribbon Communications. On the call today are Bruce McClelland, Ribbon's Chief Executive Officer, and Mick Lopez, Ribbon's Chief Financial Officer. Today's call is being webcast live and will be archived on the Investor Relations section of our website. Our VBN.com, for both our press release and supplemental slides are currently available. Certain matters