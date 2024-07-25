Jul 25, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Altisource Portfolio Solutions second-quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Michelle Esterman, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Michelle Esterman - Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA - Chief Financial Officer



Thank you, Operator. We first want to remind you that the earnings release Form 10-Q and quarterly slides are available on our website at www.altisource.com. Please provide additional information, investors may find useful.



Our remarks today include forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ. Financial projections and scenarios are expressly qualified as forward looking statements and as with other forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon.



In addition to the