Q2 2024 SJW Group Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the 2024 second quarter SJW Group Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question and answer session to ask a question. During this session, you'll need to press star one one on your telephone. You will then hear an automated message. Revising your hand is raised to withdraw your question, please press star one one. Again. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Andrew Walter, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, Interim Principal Accounting Officer.



Please go ahead.



Andrew Walters - SJW Group - CFO & Interim Principal Accounting Officer



Thank you, operator. Welcome to the Second Quarter 2024 financial results conference call for SJW Group. I will be presenting today with Eric Thornburg, Chair of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer.



For those who would like to follow along