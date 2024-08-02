After a promising end to Mike Roman's tenure, investors were optimistic about 3M's (MMM, Financial) future under new CEO William Brown, who took office on May 1. Following the spin-off of its healthcare business, now trading as Solventum (SOLV, Financial), Brown has led a leaner organization.

In Q2, Brown met investor expectations by delivering a double-digit earnings beat and sustaining organic growth. 3M reiterated its FY24 organic sales growth outlook of flat to +2% year-over-year and raised the low end of its adjusted EPS forecast to $7.00-7.30 from $6.80-7.30. Consequently, the stock surged to levels not seen in almost two years.

With the healthcare business gone, 3M's adjusted organic sales growth is more critical than its reported sales figure. In Q2, organic revenue grew by 1.2% year-over-year, and adjusted EPS from continuing operations rose 39% to $1.93. Significant restructuring efforts, including a shift to a global business unit structure and centralized supply chains, positively impacted quarterly results.

Growth in Q2 was driven by the Electronics segment, which saw 3.3% organic growth. The segment's Electronics division outperformed with a low-double-digit increase, reflecting rising demand in consumer electronics. The auto OEM business also grew nearly 5%, maintaining positive momentum, with a 9% organic rise in the first half of the year.

Safety & Industrial experienced 1.1% organic growth year-over-year, driven by adhesives and the automotive aftermarket. However, there was a low-single-digit decline in abrasives and industrial specialties, with cautious end-consumer sentiment.

Strength in these segments offset a 1.4% organic sales decline in the Consumer segment, attributed to weak discretionary spending. 3M expects the consumer retail environment to remain subdued for the rest of the year.

Despite a challenging global economy, 3M's Q2 results showed solid organic revenue growth across most end markets. The company continues to advance its restructuring plans, although challenges such as end-market demand and a $10.3 billion PFAS settlement remain. Overall, the direction under new leadership looks promising.