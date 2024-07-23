Franklin Electric Co Inc (FELE) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Resilient Performance Amid Challenges

Franklin Electric Co Inc (FELE) reports near-record earnings and strong margin expansion despite a 5% decline in consolidated sales.

9 minutes ago
Summary
  • Consolidated Sales: $543.3 million, a year-over-year decrease of 5%.
  • Operating Margin: 14.6%, an improvement of 40 basis points compared to the prior year period.
  • Gross Profit: $199.8 million, a 6% year-over-year increase.
  • Gross Profit Margin: 36.8%, up 370 basis points versus the prior year.
  • Fully Diluted EPS: $1.26, compared to $1.27 in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Water Systems Sales: Declined 2%, but operating income increased 23%.
  • Water Systems Operating Margin: 19.7%, up 390 basis points versus prior year.
  • Fueling Systems Sales: Decreased 9%.
  • Fueling Systems Operating Margin: 35.6%, an increase of 240 basis points compared to the prior year.
  • Distribution Sales: $190.5 million, a 1% decrease from the prior year.
  • Distribution Operating Margin: 5.1%, a 410 basis point decline versus the prior year.
  • SG&A Expenses: $120.6 million, compared to $107.4 million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Cash Balance: $58 million at the end of the second quarter of 2024.
  • Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities: $35 million during the first six months of 2024.
  • Quarterly Cash Dividend: $0.25, to be paid on August 15th.
  • Full Year Sales Guidance: $2.1 billion to $2.17 billion.
  • Full Year EPS Guidance: Lowered to between $4.16 and $4.34.
Release Date: July 23, 2024

Release Date: July 23, 2024

Positive Points

  • Franklin Electric Co Inc (FELE, Financial) achieved near-record high earnings despite macroeconomic challenges and adverse weather conditions.
  • The company demonstrated resilience with strong execution by global teams, driving margin expansion on lower sales.
  • Water Systems segment saw a 23% increase in operating income, setting an all-time quarterly record for the segment.
  • Fueling Systems operating margin reached an all-time quarterly record of 35.6%, representing an increase of 240 basis points compared to the prior year.
  • Consolidated gross profit was a record $199.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, a 6% year-over-year increase.

Negative Points

  • Consolidated sales were down 5% year-over-year, reflecting ongoing challenges such as project delays and adverse weather.
  • Sales of large dewatering equipment in the US decreased significantly, impacting overall sales in the Water Systems segment.
  • Distribution segment's operating margin declined to 5.1%, a 410 basis point decrease versus the prior year due to higher overhead costs.
  • Fueling Systems sales and operating income decreased by 9% and 3%, respectively, compared to the prior year.
  • The effective tax rate increased to 23% for the quarter compared to 19% in the prior year quarter, impacting net income.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Joe, can you elaborate on your vision for Franklin Electric and the avenues for differentiated growth you see as you step into the role?
A: I see numerous opportunities in wastewater and mining, leveraging new products and recent acquisitions. We aim to capitalize on Franklin's strong channel to bring globally acquired products to local markets. Additionally, our robust data and analytics capabilities will help us understand customer needs and respond faster than competitors.

Q: Can you discuss the margin and price-cost dynamics across the three segments and any one-time factors affecting the fueling margin?
A: We saw strong manufacturing cost improvements due to stabilized input costs and fewer supply chain disruptions. Fueling margins set a record, driven by low to mid-single-digit price improvements and favorable mix. Water systems also saw positive price impacts, despite volume declines in large dewatering equipment.

Q: How did the weather impact the water systems segment, and what is the outlook for the rest of the year?
A: Wet weather significantly impacted volumes, particularly in agricultural markets. However, we expect improvement in the second half as conditions dry out. The large dewatering business remains cyclical, but other product lines are performing well, supporting a positive outlook for the rest of the year.

Q: Can you explain the year-over-year decline in operating profit for the distribution segment despite a small revenue decrease?
A: The decline was due to higher operating expenses from new locations and greenfield sites, which take about two years to reach normal performance. Additionally, commodity price pressures impacted margins, although we are starting to see stabilization.

Q: What drove the significant improvement in water systems margins, and how sustainable is this performance?
A: The improvement was driven by favorable mix, strong manufacturing productivity, and volume growth in water treatment, surface pumping, and groundwater product lines. There were no unusual one-time items; the performance is sustainable based on current trends.

