Release Date: July 23, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Franklin Electric Co Inc (FELE, Financial) achieved near-record high earnings despite macroeconomic challenges and adverse weather conditions.

The company demonstrated resilience with strong execution by global teams, driving margin expansion on lower sales.

Water Systems segment saw a 23% increase in operating income, setting an all-time quarterly record for the segment.

Fueling Systems operating margin reached an all-time quarterly record of 35.6%, representing an increase of 240 basis points compared to the prior year.

Consolidated gross profit was a record $199.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, a 6% year-over-year increase.

Negative Points

Consolidated sales were down 5% year-over-year, reflecting ongoing challenges such as project delays and adverse weather.

Sales of large dewatering equipment in the US decreased significantly, impacting overall sales in the Water Systems segment.

Distribution segment's operating margin declined to 5.1%, a 410 basis point decrease versus the prior year due to higher overhead costs.

Fueling Systems sales and operating income decreased by 9% and 3%, respectively, compared to the prior year.

The effective tax rate increased to 23% for the quarter compared to 19% in the prior year quarter, impacting net income.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Joe, can you elaborate on your vision for Franklin Electric and the avenues for differentiated growth you see as you step into the role?

A: I see numerous opportunities in wastewater and mining, leveraging new products and recent acquisitions. We aim to capitalize on Franklin's strong channel to bring globally acquired products to local markets. Additionally, our robust data and analytics capabilities will help us understand customer needs and respond faster than competitors.

Q: Can you discuss the margin and price-cost dynamics across the three segments and any one-time factors affecting the fueling margin?

A: We saw strong manufacturing cost improvements due to stabilized input costs and fewer supply chain disruptions. Fueling margins set a record, driven by low to mid-single-digit price improvements and favorable mix. Water systems also saw positive price impacts, despite volume declines in large dewatering equipment.

Q: How did the weather impact the water systems segment, and what is the outlook for the rest of the year?

A: Wet weather significantly impacted volumes, particularly in agricultural markets. However, we expect improvement in the second half as conditions dry out. The large dewatering business remains cyclical, but other product lines are performing well, supporting a positive outlook for the rest of the year.

Q: Can you explain the year-over-year decline in operating profit for the distribution segment despite a small revenue decrease?

A: The decline was due to higher operating expenses from new locations and greenfield sites, which take about two years to reach normal performance. Additionally, commodity price pressures impacted margins, although we are starting to see stabilization.

Q: What drove the significant improvement in water systems margins, and how sustainable is this performance?

A: The improvement was driven by favorable mix, strong manufacturing productivity, and volume growth in water treatment, surface pumping, and groundwater product lines. There were no unusual one-time items; the performance is sustainable based on current trends.

