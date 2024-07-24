Q2 2024 Alkermes Plc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Sandra Coombs - Alkermes Plc - SVP, IR & Corporate Affairs



Thank you. Welcome to the Alkermes Plc conference call to discuss our financial results and business update for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. With me today are Richard Pops, our CEO; Todd Nichols, our Chief Commercial Officer and Blair Jackson, our Chief Operating Officer.



During today's call, we will be referencing slides. These slides, along with our press release related financial tables and reconciliations of the GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures that we'll discuss today are available on the Investors section of alkermes.com.



We