Half Year 2024 Renault SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 06:00AM GMT
Philippine de Schonen - Renault SA - Head of IR
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Renault Group H1 results. This presentation will be made by Luca de Meo, CEO; Thierry Pieton, CFO; and the management team of Renault Group.
Luca, the floor is yours.
Luca de Meo - Renault SA - Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
(technical difficulty) -- the H1 results. And also, it will be an opportunity for us to update you with the in-depth transformation that we keep developing in this company. In the first semester of 2024, Renault Group achieved 8.1% operating margin. This is actually the highest operating margin in this company has ever achieved. We generated EUR1.3 billion of free cash flow, and we reached a very strong net financial position at almost EUR5 billion.
I want to take the opportunity to thank all those who are supporting us and have supported us also in challenging times. Our employees, of course, our clients, our distribution partners, our suppliers and of course, our shareholders and investors.
