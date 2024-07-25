Q2 2024 Escalade Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the Escalade Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. All participants will be moved from only mode. Should you need assistance, please signal conference specialist by pressing the star key followed by zero. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions to ask a question. You must have started when you're telephone keypad to withdraw your question, please press star then two. Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Patrick Griffin, VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations Please go ahead.



Patrick Griffin - Escalade Inc - VP - Corporate Development and Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. On behalf of the entire team at Escalades, I'd like to welcome you to our second quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. Leaving the call with me today are President and CEO, Walt Glazer, and Stephen Warren, our Chief Financial Officer.



Dave discussion contains forward-looking statements about future business and financial expectations. Actual results