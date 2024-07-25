Q2 2024 Imax Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Jennifer Horsley - Imax Corp - Senior Vice President - Investor Relations



Good morning, and thank you for joining us for IMAX's second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. On the call today to review the financial results are Rich Gelfond, Chief Executive Officer; and Natasha Fernandes, our Chief Financial Officer. Rob Lister, Chief Legal Officer, is also joining us today.



Today's conference call is being webcast in its entirety on our website. A replay of the webcast will be made available shortly after the call. In addition, the full text of our earnings press release and the slide presentation have been posted on the Investor Relations section of our site. Our historical Excel model is posted to the