Meridian Corp Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.30 Misses Estimate, Revenue of $25.67 Million Matches Estimate

Quarterly Performance Overview and Financial Highlights

Summary
  • Net Income: $3.3 million, a 24.3% increase from the previous quarter's $2.7 million, but down from $4.6 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.30, up from $0.24 in the previous quarter, but below the $0.41 reported in the same quarter last year.
  • Revenue: Net interest income of $16.8 million, a slight increase from $16.6 million in the previous quarter.
  • Total Assets: $2.4 billion, up from $2.3 billion in the previous quarter and $2.2 billion in the same quarter last year.
  • Loan Growth: Commercial loans increased by $40.7 million, or 3%, for the quarter and $112.3 million, or 8%, year-over-year.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.06% for the second quarter, slightly down from 3.09% in the previous quarter.
  • Dividend Announcement: Quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per common share, payable on August 19, 2024, to shareholders of record as of August 12, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 26, 2024, Meridian Corp (MRBK, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Meridian Corp is a full-service, state-chartered commercial bank providing personal, business lending, and deposit services. It operates in three business segments: Bank, Wealth, and Mortgage, with the Bank segment generating the maximum revenue.

1816929204986605568.png

Performance and Challenges

Meridian Corp reported a net income of $3.3 million for Q2 2024, a 24.3% increase from $2.7 million in Q1 2024 but a decrease from $4.6 million in Q2 2023. The diluted earnings per share (EPS) stood at $0.30, missing the analyst estimate of $0.31. The company’s revenue for the quarter was $25.67 million, aligning with the analyst estimate.

Key challenges include navigating the rising interest rates and maintaining loan growth amidst market disruptions. Despite these hurdles, the company has shown resilience with a steady net interest margin of 3.06% and a notable increase in commercial loans.

Financial Achievements

Meridian Corp's financial achievements in Q2 2024 include:

  • Commercial loans, excluding leases, increased by $40.7 million, or 3%, for the quarter and $112.3 million, or 8%, year over year.
  • Total assets reached $2.4 billion, up from $2.3 billion in Q1 2024 and $2.2 billion in Q2 2023.
  • Net interest income increased by $237 thousand, or 1.4%, on a tax-equivalent basis.

These achievements are crucial for Meridian Corp as they reflect the company's ability to grow its loan portfolio and manage its assets effectively, which is vital in the banking industry.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income $3,326,000 $2,676,000 $4,645,000
Diluted EPS $0.30 $0.24 $0.41
Net Interest Income $16,846,000 $16,609,000 $17,098,000

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Total assets increased to $2.4 billion, driven by strong loan growth and an increase in investments. Total deposits rose to $1.9 billion, with a notable increase in certificates of deposits. The company’s stockholders' equity also saw an increase, reaching $162.4 million.

Commentary

"Our second quarter earnings showed significant improvement from the first quarter, increasing by 24.3% to $3.3 million, or $0.30 per share. Key highlights include a steady net interest margin at 3.06% for the quarter and a quarterly profit in our mortgage segment. Total loan growth in the first half was 6.5% as we continue to bring on new relationships and take advantage of market disruption." - Christopher J. Annas, Chairman and CEO

Analysis

Meridian Corp's performance in Q2 2024 reflects its ability to adapt to market conditions and maintain growth in its loan portfolio. However, the slight miss on EPS indicates potential areas for improvement in managing expenses and optimizing revenue streams. The steady net interest margin and increased commercial loans are positive indicators of the company's financial health and strategic direction.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Meridian Corp for further details.

