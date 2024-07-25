Half Year 2024 Roche Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Thomas Schinecker - Roche Holding AG - Chief Executive Officer - Roche Group



Thank you very much, and hello to everyone. Good morning, good afternoon, wherever you are. I'm really looking forward to sharing our half-year results with you today.



Now, let me take you through this slide first. We've had a very strong growth in the first half year. Group sales increased by 8%, excluding COVID by 8 -- by 5%, excluding COVID by 8%. And specifically in the second quarter, as you will see in a second, we had significant growth of 9%, overall. Pharma is growing very well in the base business with 8%, Diagnostics growing 9%.



Both the COVID-19 sales decrease and also the LOE impact, both in line with guidance. The sales decrease in COVID-19 is CHF0.8 billion and also the LOE impact is CHF0.6 billion. There was not much COVID impact in the second quarter. Core operating profit increased by 11%, so significant growth here due to good cost management and shifting resources within the organization. With that, our group core operating margin increased almost 2 percentage points. Our core EPS grew 9% and