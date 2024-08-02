FTI Consulting Inc (FCN) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $2.34 Beats Estimates, Revenue Hits $949.16 Million

Revenue and Earnings Surpass Expectations Amidst Diverse Segment Performance

Summary
  • Revenue: $949.16 million, surpassing estimates of $938.68 million and up 9.8% year-over-year.
  • Net Income: $83.95 million, a 34.5% increase from the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $2.34, a 33.7% rise compared to $1.75 in Q2 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $115.92 million, up 15.7% from $100.23 million in the previous year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $125.17 million, a significant improvement from a negative $22.05 million in Q2 2022.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $226.43 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $203.54 million a year ago.
Article's Main Image

On July 26, 2024, FTI Consulting Inc (FCN, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing robust financial results that surpassed analyst expectations. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $2.34, significantly higher than the estimated $2.04, and revenue of $949.16 million, exceeding the forecasted $938.68 million.

FTI Consulting Inc is a firm that generates its sales by providing professional business advisory services to customers. The company operates through five segments: corporate finance and restructuring, forensic and litigation consulting, economic consulting, technology, and strategic communications. The majority of its revenue is derived from the Corporate Finance segment, serving a diverse range of sectors including construction, energy, financial institutions, healthcare, and more, primarily within the United States.

Performance Highlights and Challenges

FTI Consulting Inc's performance in Q2 2024 was marked by a 9.8% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching $949.16 million. Net income also saw a substantial rise of 34.5% from the same period last year, amounting to $83.95 million. This growth is crucial as it reflects the company's ability to enhance profitability amidst a competitive business services industry.

However, the company faced challenges in certain segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment experienced a 4.9% decline in revenue compared to the previous quarter, while the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment saw a 55.5% drop in Adjusted Segment EBITDA. These challenges highlight the volatility and sector-specific risks that FTI Consulting Inc must navigate.

Financial Achievements and Industry Impact

FTI Consulting Inc's financial achievements in Q2 2024 are noteworthy. The company reported an Adjusted EBITDA of $115.92 million, a 15.7% increase from the previous year, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 12.2%. These metrics are vital as they indicate the company's operational efficiency and ability to generate cash flow, which are critical for sustaining growth and competitiveness in the business services industry.

1816944560681676800.png

Key Financial Metrics

Key details from the financial statements include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $949.16M $928.55M $864.59M
Net Income $83.95M $79.97M $62.40M
EPS $2.34 $2.23 $1.75
Adjusted EBITDA $115.92M $111.07M $100.23M

Segment Performance

The segment-wise performance was mixed:

Segment Revenue Adjusted Segment EBITDA Adjusted Segment EBITDA Margin
Corporate Finance & Restructuring $347.97M $66.47M 19.1%
Forensic and Litigation Consulting $169.50M $14.99M 8.8%
Economic Consulting $230.87M $44.30M 19.2%
Technology $115.88M $20.93M 18.1%
Strategic Communications $84.94M $11.61M 13.7%

Cash Position and Capital Allocation

As of June 30, 2024, FTI Consulting Inc reported cash and cash equivalents of $226.43 million, a slight decrease from $243.96 million in the previous quarter. The company's free cash flow stood at $125.17 million, a significant improvement from the negative $279.46 million reported in Q1 2024. This positive cash flow is essential for funding ongoing operations and strategic investments.

Geographic Revenue Distribution

FTI Consulting Inc's revenue distribution by region for Q2 2024 was as follows:

Region Q2 2024 Revenue % of Total Revenue
North America $620.94M 65.4%
EMEA $265.71M 28.0%
Asia Pacific $52.00M 5.5%
Latin America $10.50M 1.1%

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from FTI Consulting Inc for further details.

