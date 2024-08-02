CSB Bancorp Inc (CSBB) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS at $0.61, Revenue at $8.925 Million

Net Income Drops Amidst Rising Interest Expenses and Credit Loss Provisions

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $1.615 million, down from $3.644 million year-over-year.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.61, compared to $1.36 in the same quarter last year.
  • Return on Average Common Equity (ROE): 5.89%, a significant drop from 14.62% in the previous year.
  • Net Interest Income: $8.925 million, a slight decrease from $8.994 million year-over-year.
  • Provision for Credit Loss Expense: Increased to $2.889 million from $140 thousand in the same quarter last year.
  • Nonperforming Assets: $6.7 million, up from $255 thousand year-over-year, primarily due to a single commercial lending relationship.
  • Average Loan Balances: Increased by $57 million, or 9%, from the prior year.
Article's Main Image

On July 26, 2024, CSB Bancorp Inc (CSBB, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the company's financial performance for the second quarter of 2024. The report highlights a significant decline in net income compared to the same period last year.

Company Overview

CSB Bancorp Inc is a registered financial holding company that operates through the Bank and CSB Investment Services LLC, providing a wide range of banking, trust, financial, and brokerage services to corporate, institutional, and individual customers throughout northeast Ohio. The Bank offers retail and commercial banking services, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, IRAs, personal loans, commercial loans, real estate mortgage loans, installment loans, brokerage, and trust services.

Second Quarter Financial Performance

CSB Bancorp Inc reported a net income of $1.615 million, or $0.61 per share, for the second quarter of 2024, a sharp decline from $3.644 million, or $1.36 per share, in the same period of 2023. This represents a 56% decrease in net income year-over-year.

1816944598191337472.png

Annualized returns on average common equity (ROE) and average assets (ROA) also saw significant declines, with ROE dropping to 5.89% from 14.62% and ROA falling to 0.56% from 1.27% compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.61 $1.36
Net Income $1,615,000 $3,644,000
Return on Average Common Equity 5.89% 14.62%
Return on Average Assets 0.56% 1.27%

Challenges and Achievements

CSB Bancorp Inc faced several challenges during the second quarter, including increased credit loss provisions and rising interest expenses. The provision for credit loss expense surged to $2.889 million from $140,000 in the same quarter of 2023. This increase was primarily due to a significant loss reserve established for a deteriorating commercial lending relationship.

Interest expense rose by 62% to $3.578 million, driven by the Federal Reserve's rapid interest rate increases and competitive pressures to secure adequate funding. Despite these challenges, the company managed to maintain a steady deposit balance and saw a 17% increase in loan interest income, which was attributed to rate increases and a $57 million rise in average loan volume.

Income Statement Highlights

Net interest income for the quarter was $8.925 million, slightly down from $8.994 million in the same period last year. Noninterest income saw a marginal increase of $8,000, primarily due to higher trust and brokerage fees, earnings on bank-owned life insurance, and gains on the sale of mortgage loans.

Noninterest expenses decreased by 4% to $5.814 million, with notable reductions in salary and employee benefit costs. The company's efficiency ratio improved to 54.2% from 56.2% in the prior year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, CSB Bancorp Inc's total assets stood at $1.167 billion, with total deposits amounting to $1.024 billion. The allowance for expected credit losses increased to $10.6 million, or 1.47% of total loans, compared to $6.6 million, or 0.99% of total loans, a year ago.

Shareholders' equity totaled $110 million, with an average equity to assets ratio of 9.49% for the quarter. The company declared a second-quarter dividend of $0.39 per share, yielding an annualized return of 4% based on the June 30, 2024, closing price of $39.00.

Analysis and Outlook

The significant decline in net income and ROE indicates that CSB Bancorp Inc is facing considerable headwinds, primarily due to increased credit loss provisions and rising interest expenses. However, the company's ability to maintain steady deposit balances and increase loan interest income demonstrates resilience in a challenging economic environment.

Overall, while CSB Bancorp Inc's financial performance in the second quarter of 2024 reflects the broader economic challenges, the company's strategic focus on maintaining asset quality and managing expenses could position it well for future growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from CSB Bancorp Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.