Mandell Crawley, the Chief Human Resources Officer of Morgan Stanley (MS, Financial), executed a sale of 3,500 shares of the company on July 26, 2024. The transaction was filed with the SEC and the shares were sold at a price of $105.25 each. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 43,223.995 shares of Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley is a global financial services firm that provides investment banking, securities, wealth management, and investment management services. The company is headquartered in New York City.

Over the past year, Mandell Crawley has sold a total of 10,454 shares of Morgan Stanley and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Morgan Stanley shows a trend with 0 insider buys and 18 insider sells over the past year.

On the valuation front, Morgan Stanley's shares were trading at $105.25 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $168.68 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 17.16, which is below the industry median of 18.245.

The GF Value of Morgan Stanley is calculated at $98.69, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07. The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's current valuation metrics such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.