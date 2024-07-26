On July 26, 2024, James Miller, Director at The RealReal Inc (REAL, Financial), executed a sale of 53,526 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,891 shares in the company.

The RealReal Inc (REAL, Financial) is an online and brick-and-mortar marketplace for authenticated luxury consignment. The company offers a wide range of high-end brands and products, including clothing, fine jewelry, watches, and art, all backed by a rigorous authentication process.

Over the past year, James Miller has sold a total of 74,586 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where insider transactions over the past year have included 3 insider buys and 15 insider sells.

Shares of The RealReal Inc were trading at $3.24 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $365.595 million. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for the stock is $2.37, indicating that the stock is currently Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.37.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider selling activity may be of interest to current and potential investors as they evaluate their positions in The RealReal Inc (REAL, Financial).

