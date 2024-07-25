Q1 2025 Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / NTS GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Glenmark Life Sciences Q1 FY25 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Ms. Soumi Rao from Glenmark Life Sciences. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.



Soumi Rao - Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd - General Manager, Corporate Communications



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. I welcome you all to this early morning earnings call of Glenmark Life Sciences Limited for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. From Glenmark Life Sciences, we have with us Dr. Yasir Rawjee, our Managing Director and CEO, and Mr. Tushar Mistry, our CFO.



Our Board has approved the results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. We have released the same to the stock exchanges and updated it on our website. Please note that the recording and the transcript of this call will be available on the website of the company.



Now I'd like to draw your attention to the fact that some of the information shared as part of this call, especially