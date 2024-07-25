Q1 2025 PDS Limited Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the PDS Limited Q1 FY25 conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Diwakar Pingle from EY. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Diwakar Pingle - Ernst & Young LLP - IR



Thank you, [Luzanne]. A warm welcome to all the participants to the PDS Limited Q1 FY25 earnings call. Investor presentation and the financial results are available on the company website and the stock exchanges.



Please note that anything said on this call, which reflects our outlook for the future or which can be construed as a forward-looking statement, must be viewed in conjunction with the rest of the company's releases. This conference call is being recorded, and the transcript, along with audio of the same, will be made available on the website of the company, as well as exchanges. Please also note that the audio of the conference call is a copyright material of PDS Limited and cannot be copied, rebroadcasted, or attributed in press or